...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with frequent gusts up to 30
kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Couple object to handling of military rate at EC hotel
A Charlotte woman claims she and her husband were unable to check in at the Hampton Inn in Elizabeth City using the military rate even though her husband is a disabled veteran.
Trina Boyd said in an interview with The Daily Advance that she objects to the way the family was treated, especially considering her husband’s service to the country.
Boyd said her husband, Roger Boyd, served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. He was in the Army from 2004 to 2017.
The couple lives in Charlotte and visited Elizabeth City to attend a funeral the weekend of Feb. 17.
Prior to their trip, Boyd said she had booked a room at the local Hampton Inn using the chain’s online booking service and got a reservation for a room at the military rate.
She said the online booking service indicated at the time she made the reservation that ID might need to be presented at check-in in order to get the rate.
She said the booking site mentioned nothing, however, about her husband needing to present paperwork showing that he had military orders related to the travel in order to get the discounted rate.
Boyd says when the couple arrived for check-in at the hotel, an employee at the desk first told her husband he didn’t have a reservation. She said that apparently was because she had used her name when making the reservation. Boyd said she explained that they were husband and wife.
According to Boyd, the couple showed Roger Boyd’s military ID but were told they could not check in at the military rate because he lacked documentation showing he had military orders for travel.
Asked what the couple did when they were told they couldn’t check in at the military rate, Trina Boyd said they found other accommodations.
“We went to another hotel,” she said.
A corporate spokesman for Hilton, which is the parent company of Hampton Inn, noted the Hampton Inn Elizabeth City is an independently owned and operated property.
“We are unable to speak on their behalf,” the spokesman said, adding the inquiry had been passed to the hotel for a response.
The Daily Advance also reached out directly to the local hotel and had not received a response by the deadline for this story.
The Hilton spokesman provided some basic information about Hilton’s military family rate.
The company website describes the rate as “exclusive savings for active and retired military, veterans and their families on leisure stays at participating hotels.”
Additional information provided by the Hilton spokesman indicates the offer is “valid only for guests with valid U.S. or Canadian military ID including active duty, reserve, and retired service members and their spouses and families.” The rate also is “valid for leisure stays only and not for official government or military travel.”