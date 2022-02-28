Running brought Brandon and Shirley Aydlett together and they have been running ever since.
The Aydletts' journey together will continue this week when the couple arrives in Elizabeth City from Guam to race in the inaugural in-person U.S. Coast Guard Marathon this weekend.
The trip will also be a homecoming for Brandon, who is an Elizabeth City native.
Both the Aydletts are avid runners and they first met at a race in Guam before marrying. So, it is no surprise that the Mango 5K race in Guam will always be their favorite.
The race is held annually in the middle of mango season in May. After the 2014 Mango 5K, Brandon was waiting for the awards ceremony when he met a “married woman” and they started talking.
“She then introduced me to her single friend and we hit it off,” Brandon Aydlett said, referring to his first meeting with Shirley.
The couple then started seeing each other almost every weekend to run on Saturday 5Ks on the island.
“We eventually started dating and then got married,” Brandon said.
Brandon, 40, is senior meteorologist with the NWS Weather Forecast Office in Guam. Shirley is a high school Japanese language teacher by trade but is currently on maternity leave and a stay-at-home mom.
Shirley describes the Mango 5K as “our race.”
“My best friend and I traveled to the opposite end of the island to do this Mango 5K race,” she recalled. “We made friends with this guy. Yes, we got married. Our wedding was even run-themed with race bibs as invitations."
Brandon recalls finding out he was going to be father during the Mango 5K in 2017.
Yes, that actually happened, Shirley said.
"When I became pregnant, I asked the mayor (who was the race announcer) to tell him that we're expecting,” she said.
Brandon plans to run in the 5K on Friday and the half-marathon on Saturday, which is called the Semper Paratus Challenge. Shirley plans to run in the 5K.
“Go big or go home,” Brandon said of running two races in two days. “This will probably be my 12th half marathon. I've never run farther than 14 miles.”
Friday’s 5K will be Shirley’s first race in a number of years. Having a baby, injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic were the prime reasons for the hiatus. She has previously run in seven half marathons and one full marathon and hopes to finish Friday’s race in under 45 minutes.
“I am just getting back into it,” Shirley said. “This Coast Guard 5K race will serve as a springboard to help get the postpartum body back into shape.”
The pandemic put a pause on the Aydletts running races until this year. Brandon said he's missed the race day festivities and excitement.
“I enjoy running with large groups of people, seeing everyone intent on reaching their goals, whether a personal record or completing that first 5K or half-marathon,” he said. “While competing with others, I always like to improve myself, competing with my past efforts.”
Shirley also misses running with others in a competitive environment and the satisfaction of crossing the finish line.
“It may be an individual sport, but everyone cheers each other on,” she said. “I miss that event feeling of everyone doing their best to reach the finish line. I feed off people's positive energy, and it motivates me.”
The Aydletts will spend 25 hours in the air with their 4-year old son, Liam, traveling to Elizabeth City.
The family is first flying to Florida before driving up to Camden, where they will stay with Brandon’s parents.
The Aydletts will even continue training for the Coast Guard races right up until they arrive here March 1. They were last here in January 2020.
“We've actually signed up for several other races between Florida and Virginia,” Brandon said. “We are trying to keep ourselves active while enjoying all the various foods and restaurants not available in Guam.”
“My husband is always talking about BBQ, so I'm looking forward to trying some of the North Carolina flavors,” Shirley added.