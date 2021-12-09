After three days of meetings in Raleigh earlier this week, Pasquotank Commissioner Barry Overman had decided one of the first things he would do Thursday morning was travel to the county elections office and file for re-election.
Overman already had his $72 filing fee check filled out and dated, too.
But the N.C. Supreme Court changed those plans late Wednesday afternoon when the court ordered a halt to candidate filing all across the state while moving the primary from March 8 to May 17.
The court pushed back the March 8 Republican and Democratic primaries, as well as the non-partisan municipal election in Elizabeth City, until state courts review lawsuits that claim that recently redrawn General Assembly and U.S. congressional maps were gerrymandered in favor of Republicans by the GOP-led legislature.
Local races in the city and county primaries are not affected by the lawsuits.
Overman, a Republican, is seeking a second term as an at-large commissioner. He said he was not totally surprised about the delay.
“Not with everything that has been going on,” Overman said of the pending lawsuits. “It’s the new normal. You can plan and plan (for a campaign) but you better have a Plan B. It is what it is and you just adjust and keep rolling.”
Pasquotank Board of Elections Director Emma Tate said her office received notification of the Supreme Court’s ruling from state elections officials just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Tate said she reached out to county and city officials and Republican and Democratic party officials telling them of the court ruling. She also posted the information on the Board of Elections' Facebook page and website.
“I tried to get the information out there as quickly as possible,” Tate said.
She said late Thursday morning that no candidate had attempted to file since the court’s order.
Camden Elections Director Elaine Best said Thursday she fielded two calls from persons interested in filing, one of whom told her he had taken the day off from work to file.
The new May 17 election date was originally scheduled for any possible runoffs for the U.S. Senate and U. S. House of Representative races. Those runoffs, if needed, will now be pushed back into the summer.
The delay also forces Tate to reschedule early voting, which was set for Feb. 17 to March 5. Tate was again hoping to use the K.E. White for one-stop voting and now must reach out to ECSU officials about the center’s availability.
“We were already in prep mode for the (March 8) primary and city elections,” Tate said. “A lot of the things that we had already done and things we were planning have been put on hold.’’
Tate expects the filing period will restart in January or February. The court ruled that candidates that had filed before its order don’t have to refile when filing restarts.
State elections officials said Wednesday that around 1,400 candidates had filed statewide before the court intervened.
“Any candidate whose filing has been accepted by the State Board of Elections or any county board of elections, that candidate will be deemed to have filed for the same office in May,” the State Board of Elections said in a press release. “It would be subject to any court rulings that would impact that candidate’s eligibility.”
The state board also said that candidates that have filed would be able to withdrawn their candidacy when filing resumes. If an already filed candidate withdraws they would be free to file for any other eligible office