The N.C. Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear an appeal on Monday of a Superior Court's judge's year-old ruling dismissing media companies' petition for release of law enforcement camera recordings in the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. in April 2021.

The fatal shooting of Elizabeth City resident Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies on April 21, 2021, sparked massive protests in Elizabeth City. Amid those protests and questions from the public about what had taken place, a group of media companies, including The Daily Advance, petitioned for release of the body-worn camera footage and other law enforcement agency recordings related to the incident.