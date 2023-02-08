The N.C. Court of Appeals has upheld a Superior Court judge's rejection of a petition by news media outlets seeking release of law enforcement camera recordings in the April 2021 shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. 

After Brown was shot and killed outside his home in Elizabeth City by three Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies on April 21, 2021, The Daily Advance and a number of other media outlets petitioned for release of the law enforcement camera recordings from the incident.