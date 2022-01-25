Part of the renovation of Pasquotank County’s Public Defender’s Office into a new meeting room for county commissioners will include removing asbestos from under the floor tiling.
Commissioners approved spending an additional $6,640 with JKF Architecture to address the asbestos issue during the renovation project. The money is in addition to the $109,000 the county is spending with JKF for design services for the project.
The Public Defender’s Office is moving from the Pasquotank Courthouse to county-owned space at the Edgewood Center on Parkview Drive. The space was leased to the DayBreak Adult Day Health Center, which ceased operations in 2020.
The space in the courthouse will be renovated into a new meeting space for commissioners who viewed preliminary plans for it last week.
The total renovation costs for both projects is expected to be around $1 million — split evenly between the two renovations.
“This is just to get feedback from the board, anything that you like or anything that you are opposed to,” County Manager Sparty Hammett said.
Commissioners currently hold full board meetings in Courtroom C in the courthouse, but committee meetings are often held at the library or in the Public Safety Building because of conflicting schedules with the court. The board also occasionally meets in Courtroom A, including the recent discussions on the Confederate monument and the new park in Newland.
The proposed boardroom will have seats for 70 citizens and commissioners would all be seated at a fixed dais in the back of the room. The dais also will have room for the county manager and county attorney.
Plans also call for a production room that could allow board meetings to be livestreamed.
“We will have accommodations for monitors all around the room,” said JKF President John Farkas. “Every (commissioner’s) seat up there would have its own monitor.”
The proposed boardroom will be around 15 percent bigger than Courtroom C but offers a more efficient use of space, county officials were told.
“All the seating is moveable, so we can be flexible with that,” Farkas said.
A new air handler unit and new duct work will also be completed in the new boardroom. The windows will also have an automatic shade system.
“The 40-year old duct work will go away,” Farkas said.
A new boardroom would allow commissioners access to an existing nearby smaller boardroom for closed sessions. Currently, citizens who attend board meetings must leave Courtroom C and move to the hallway when commissioners go into closed session.
The Edgewood Center property is 6,300 square feet. Part of the space will also be utilized by Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools.
An asbestos and lead-based paint survey was conducted on both properties as part of the design process and some asbestos was discovered in the adhesive under the floor tile in the Public Defender’s Office.
“The asbestos will have to be abated,” Hammett said. “The architect’s consultant will also perform certified industrial hygienist services, including air monitoring during construction for proper air clearances.”
No issues were discovered at the Edgewood location.