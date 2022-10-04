100522_eda_courthouseWindows 2

Pasquotank officials are looking into a project that would replace some leaky sections of the Pasquotank Courthouse roof and windows and install two new HVAC units in the building. The project would cost more than $100,000, county officials said.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

The roof repairs are just some of the work that is needed at the two-story brick structure, County Maintenance Director Chris Jones told commissioners’ Building and Grounds Committee Monday afternoon.