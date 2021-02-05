First cousins Spencer and Samuel Wentz are both living their longtime dream of serving as law enforcement officers — together.
Spencer, 21, and Samuel, 22, both recently joined the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office as field training officers or FTOs, the on-the-job training for new recruits to the Sheriff’s Office.
They attended Basic Law Enforcement Training at the same time and joined the Sheriff’s Office at the same time.
Spencer said he and Samuel grew up like brothers “ever since we could crawl.”
Both said they had an interest in law enforcement from a young age.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Spencer said. “I just wanted to be a help and serve the community. It’s something I’ve always dreamed of doing.”
“We’ve always talked about it ever since high school,” Samuel added.
Both said they had been learning a lot in their field training but have not really had any big surprises. The training provides practical reinforcement of things they learned in the BLET course, they said.
BLET was good preparation for their service with the sheriff’s office, they said.
Both grew up in Pasquotank County and said they plan to stay here.
Spencer graduated from the Albemarle School, while Samuel graduated from York River Academy in Yorktown, Virginia.
After high school Spencer enrolled in the criminal justice program at College of The Albemarle.
Samuel, meanwhile, earned certification as an emergency medical technician and has worked for Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Service and Chowan County EMS. He still works part-time as an EMT.
Samuel said his father, who served in the U.S. Coast Guard, was stationed in Elizabeth City, and he lived here until he was 8 years old.
After that he and his family moved to Kodiak, Alaska, and later to Virginia. Samuel said that during his last year in high school he moved back to Pasquotank and commuted to Yorktown to attend York River Academy.
Samuel’s father is currently a deputy with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.
Samuel and Spencer have been working on different shifts. Initially they were on opposite night shifts.
Samuel noted he just moved to a day shift.
Their FTO training will continue into early April.
Both said they look forward to their work as deputies with the Sheriff’s Office.