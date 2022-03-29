Covenant Classical Academy has found a home right back where the idea for the Christian-based private school first started.
City Council voted unanimously Monday night to grant a council use permit for the school in the fellowship hall at Harbor Presbyterian Church on Riverside Avenue.
Caasi Suaava and other members at Harbor Presbyterian Church first proposed establishing a school that promotes classical Christian education last year.
But their first choice of location for the school was Christ Episcopal Church at 200 South McMorrine Street. City Council approved a permit at that location last summer.
But Christ Episcopal Church’s governing board voted several weeks later to nix the idea of hosting the school, saying it instead wanted to begin the process of starting its own Episcopal school.
That left Covenant Classical organizers looking for a new location. They eventually ended up back where the idea for the school first started.
Covenant officials said last summer that finding a location away from Harbor Presbyterian Church was preferable because they believed it would broaden the school’s appeal.
The Covenant Classical Academy will be for students in kindergarten through 2nd grade and school officials want 12 students in each grade. The school’s website states that enrollment for next school year opened Feb. 1.
The Harbor Presbyterian Church was originally built in 1914 while the fellowship hall was constructed in 1994. Harbor was deeded the property in 2018 and since then the church and fellowship hall have undergone a series of renovations to preserve both buildings.
City Community Development Director Kellen Long told City Council that the city’s fire department and building inspector toured the fellowship hall and found it mostly in compliance with state fire and building codes.
The exceptions are that the kitchen and a large gathering room need to be separated and that the designated handicap parking space will need to be paved and striped.
“The applicant is currently working on these items,” Long said.