Written on the sign outside Covenant Classical Academy is the Latin phrase, “Sacra Scriptura est visus meus.”
“Through the Holy Scriptures we see everything,” Carol Terryberry says, translating the phrase into English.
It’s a fitting motto, as Terryberry said courses at Covenant “will be taught through the lens of a Biblical view.”
Covenant Classical Academy is part of Harbor Presbyterian Church, located at 801 Riverside Avenue in the former site of Calvary Baptist Church. Terryberry, a founding member of the church, also helped establish the new academy, which will begin classes on Sept. 6 for students in grades K-2.
Terryberry said Covenant will offer a classical Christian education, incorporating a classic liberal arts education, with specific emphasis on the Trivium — grammar, logic and rhetoric — and a Biblical perspective of the world.
The school’s curriculum draws on the classic writings of ancient Greeks, such as Homer, as well as more modern classic literature, while adding a Biblical view to the lessons.
“The courses will look different than a STEM curriculum,” said Terryberry. “We reflect on how Western civilization was shaped by the great thinkers. We don’t cover it up.”
Other aspects of the school’s curriculum will include the science of logic and philosophy. Students will learn about the nation’s founding documents, such as the Declaration of Independence, and study “The Federalist Papers,” Terryberry said. Examples of the literature students could read include “Little Women,” “Peter Rabbit” and “Where the Red Fern Grows.”
Students also will learn Latin, one of the classic languages.
A goal of a classic Christian education is to impart wisdom and virtue to the child, said Terryberry, who says she received a classical education growing up.
“It was a blessing for me to have that background,” she said.
The academy’s two teachers and its administrator also come from backgrounds that emphasized a classical education.
The classical Christian education is taught according to children’s learning levels, Terryberry said. That’s why the school is opening by only teaching grades K-2.
“We are going to start from the ground up,” she said. The goal is to continue the school all the way through to grade 12.
Terryberry said she anticipates about 12 to 15 students starting with the initial class. There are still active applications in process, and an open house will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday at the academy. The first day of classes is Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Tuition at Covenant Classical Academy is $3,900 a year.
“We kept it commensurate to local tuition,” Terryberry said.
The school year will run from September to around Memorial Day, with summers off.
