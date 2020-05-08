The number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 at an Elizabeth City-based nursing home rose to 46 on Friday, more than doubling Pasquotank County's positive cases of the coronavirus to 75.
Albemarle Regional Health Services also confirmed that a second resident at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation has died of COVID-19. ARHS has reported three COVID-19 deaths in Pasquotank; two were residents of the nursing home.
Of the 46 positive cases of COVID-19 at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation, 33 are residents of the facility and 13 are staff members, ARHS said.
ARHS first announced the COVID-19 outbreak at the nursing home on Saturday, May 2. ARHS officials note that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services considers two cases of COVID-19 at a congregate housing facility to be an outbreak.
On Thursday, ARHS announced that the number of positive COVID-19 cases at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation had risen from two to 33 following a mass screening of all residents and staff at the facility. ARHS said 275 samples were taken for COVID-19 testing.
ARHS said Friday in a press release that the "majority" of the results from those lab tests have now been received.
ARHS said it continues to provide guidance and resources to the nursing home to help control the outbreak. The nursing home itself is also taking "enhanced isolation and quarantine measures" and continuing to monitor residents' and staff's health status, the health agency said.
“As ARHS continues to actively investigate these cases, we are committed to providing sound public health knowledge that will protect the residents and staff from further exposure,” ARHS Director R. Battle Betts Jr. said in the release. “Long-term care facilities are at higher risk of exposure to COVID-19 and we will do all we can to protect this vulnerable population."
ARHS noted that when outbreaks at nursing homes are identified, additional testing and contact tracing — measures to determine with whom persons those infected came in contact — follow. Those measures often lead to quick identification of additional positive cases, including persons who are asymptomatic — not showing any symptoms — for the disease.
ARHS also said DHHS considers an outbreak to be over when "there is no evidence of continued transmission" of COVID-19 at the facility.
"This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person or the latest date of specimen collection in an asymptomatic person, whichever is later," ARHS said.
Besides the additional cases in Pasquotank, Chowan, Bertie and Currituck also reported additional positive cases of the virus on Friday, raising the total in ARHS' eight-county region to 222.
Chowan's case count grew by one to eight, Currituck's to nine and Bertie's to 58.
Despite the increase in active COVID-19 cases at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation, the number of active cases across the region continued to fall. The number as of Friday was 77, about 34 percent of the total case count.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 13,868, an increase of more than 450. The state's number of COVID-19 deaths, meanwhile, rose to 527, an increase 20 from Thursday.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 fell by 10 patients to 515 while the number of completed tests for the virus rose to 178,613, an increase of more than 7,000.