The eight-county region served by Albemarle Regional Health Services has now reported 100 cases of COVID-19, as Pasquotank, Bertie, Hertford and Gates counties all reported new lab-confirmed cases of the highly contagious disease Thursday.
Pasquotank's number of cases rose by one to 33, while Bertie's rose to 31. Hertford's case count rose to 14 and Gates, which had been reporting four cases, saw its number rise to 6.
Total cases for Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans remained unchanged from Wednesday. Camden County has no lab-confirmed cases of the virus.
Statewide, the number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 378 to 7,608. Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease rose to 253, 11 more than on Wednesday. Three of those deaths have been in ARHS' eight-county region: Pasquotank, Bertie and Hertford have each reported a COVID-19 death.
Four-hundred eighty-six people were being treated at a hospital for COVID-19 on Thursday, an increase of 52. The number of tests performed to detect the virus rose to 96,185, an increase of more than 6,000 since Wednesday.