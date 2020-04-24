The eight-county region served by Albemarle Regional Health Services has now reported 106 cases of COVID-19, as Pasquotank, Bertie, Hertford and Perquimans counties all reported new lab-confirmed cases of the highly contagious disease Friday.
Pasquotank's number of cases rose by one to 34, while Bertie's rose by two to 33. Hertford's case count rose by three to 17 and Perquimans, which had been reporting eight cases, saw its number rise to 10.
Total cases for Currituck, Chowan and Gates remained unchanged from Thursday. Camden County has no lab-confirmed cases of the virus.
Statewide, the number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by more than 400 to 8.052. Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease rose to 269, 16 more than on Thursday. Three of those deaths have been in ARHS' eight-county region: Pasquotank, Bertie and Hertford have each reported a COVID-19 death.
Four-hundred seventy-seven people were being treated at a hospital for COVID-19 on Friday, a decrease of nine. The number of tests performed to detect the virus rose to more than 100,000 to 96,185, an increase of more than 4,000 since Thursday.