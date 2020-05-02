Gates, Bertie and Hertford all reported more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, increasing the number of cases in Albemarle Regional Health Services' eight-county district to 159. That figure doesn't include 16 cases in Dare County, which has its own health department.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed beyond 11,000 on Saturday, increasing by 586 from Friday. Meanwhile, the state's number of COVID-related deaths rose to 420, an increase of 21 from Friday.
Bertie County's cases rose to 47, while Hertford County's climbed to 40 and Gates' to nine. Case counts remained unchanged in the other five counties in ARHS' eight-county district, including in Pasquotank County, where the count remained at 36.
Nineteen of the COVID-19 cases in Pasquotank are prison inmates at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. According to Pasqutoank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders, all 19 inmates have recovered from the disease. Ten of Bertie's cases, meanwhile, have been reported at Bertie Correctional Institution.
As of Friday, only about a third of the COVID-19 cases in the eight-county region were considered active. In Pasquotank, 30 of the 36 patients with lab-confirmed cases of the virus have recovered from it.
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' COVID-19 Surveillance report for April 19-25, DHHS is reporting the following:
• Fewer people than normal are seeking care in North Carolina emergency departments.
• Emergency department visits for fever/respiratory illness (COVID-like illness) are higher than normal for this time of year.
• During the week ending April 25, emergency department visits for COVID-like illness increased in most areas of the state.
• The percentage of people seen in an emergency department for COVID-like illness who had to stay in the hospital went up. DHHS said that suggests people with milder COVID-like illness are either getting care outside the emergency department or not seeking medical care.
• The number of people admitted to hospitals in the Public Health Epidemiologist network for COVID-19 as well as the percentage of people who were admitted to the ICU went up.
As of Saturday, 502 people remained hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 45 from Friday. In addition, 139,475 tests for COVID-19 have been performed, an increase of more than 5,600 from Friday.
State officials also released the following update on Thursday about the state's efforts to meet specific benchmarks in its battle against the virus:
• The syndromic surveillance trend for COVID-like illness is level over past 14 days, but has been on an uptick over the past seven days.
• The trajectory of lab-confirmed cases over the last 14 days cases is still increasing.
• The trajectory in the percentage of tests returning positive over the last 14 days is decreasing.
• The trajectory of hospitalizations over the last 14 days is largely level.
• The state has surpassed 4,000 tests for the last six of nine days.
• The state has increased its tracing efforts for the disease with announcement of the new Carolina Community Tracing Collaborative. The collaborate aims to double the state’s current contact tracing capabilities.
• The state has a 30-day supply of most personal protective equipment, except for gowns and N95 masks.