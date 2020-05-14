The number COVID-19 cases in the region rose to 260 as the number of cases and deaths crossed two milestones for the virus on Thursday: 16,000 cases and 600 deaths.
Bertie, Gates and Perquimans counties all reported additional cases of the highly contagious respiratory disease while Pasquotank's case total actually decreased by one to 80, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website. Officials have cautioned that cases reported in one county might change to another once a person's address becomes known through contract tracing.
Bertie County is now reporting 74 cases and three deaths; Perquimans is reporting 20 cases and two deaths; and Gates is reporting 12 cases and no deaths. The number of cases in other counties in Albemarle Regional Health Services' eight-county district remained unchanged from Wednesday.
Statewide, the number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 16,507, an increase of 691 from Wednesday. The number of deaths from the disease rose to 615, an increase of 18.
The number of people hospitalized with the respiratory disease fell to 507, a decrease of 14 while the number of completed COVID-19 tests rose to 219,268, an increase of nearly 9,000.