Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN PASQUOTANK... NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN...NORTHWESTERN PERQUIMANS...EASTERN GATES...AND NORTH CENTRAL CHOWAN COUNTIES AND THE SOUTH CENTRAL CITY OF SUFFOLK... AT 633 PM EDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER SUNBURY, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 10 MPH. WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SUNBURY, RYLAND, SUFFOLK, HOBBSVILLE, CORAPEAKE, GLIDEN, HORSESHOE, LYNCHS CORNER, EASONS CROSSROADS, SAVAGE, PEACH, ACORN HILL, WHITESTON, HAZELTON, NICANOR, CARTER, ICARIA, SIGN PINE, SANDY CROSS AND HICKORY CROSSROADS. STRONG WIND GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. THESE WIND GUSTS ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS, SMALL OR WEAKENED TREES, AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE, AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS.