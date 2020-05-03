The regional health department said it's responding to an outbreak of COVID-19 at an Elizabeth City long-term care facility.
An Albemarle Regional Health Services press release on Saturday reported the outbreak at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation, which is located off U.S. Highway 17 South.
An ARHS spokeswoman said one of the COVID-19 cases involved an employee of the facility and one involved a resident. One of the persons has recovered, the spokeswoman said Sunday.
ARHS said when outbreaks of COVID-19 are identified at facilities like Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation, additional testing and contact tracing are performed to manage exposure to the virus and protect both staff and residents.
“ARHS stands committed to working with Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation to assist them in preventing the spread of COVID-19 to ensure the health and safety of their residents and staff,” ARHS Director Battle Betts Jr. said in the release.
According to ARHS, Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation staff have enacted safety measures "beyond what the Centers for Disease Control has recommended" for preventing spread of the virus. Those measures include restricting visitors' access to the facility, cancelling all group activities, and screening staff and residents. Health care providers and local emergency medical personnel are also screened before entering the facility.
The facility's management are also ensuring residents' temperatures are taken daily, respiratory assessments are performed, isolation precautions are followed and that staff use personal protective equipment.
"Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation is proactively managing the situation in order to quickly mobilize resources and actions to limit additional spread of the virus," ARHS said in the release. "Management and staff from the facility have been in close contact with ARHS communicable disease staff and are following local and state guidance."
ARHS' release also contains a statement from Darin Hopping, identified by ARHS as regional operations manager for SanStone Healthcare. According to its website, the Arden-based company operates 17 long-term care facilities in North Carolina, including the one in Elizabeth City.
“The safety of residents and staff has always been and continues to be a top priority at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation," Hopping said. "This has never been truer than in our current situation. The elderly are especially susceptible to this virus and as healthcare providers, we agree that stopping its spread is a critical issue that requires our complete attention and most competent efforts."
Hopping said Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation's leadership is in "very close communication" with local, state and federal health officials "to ensure we continue to take the appropriate recommended actions."
Meanwhile, the region's lab-confirmed case count for COVID-19 rose to 162 on Sunday. Pasquotank's case count rose by one to 37, while Hertford's rose by two to 42. Other case counts for the six other counties in ARHS' eight-county district were unchanged from Saturday.
Statewide, the COVID-19 case count rose to 11,664, an increase of more than 150 from Saturday. Two more deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, raising the statewide total to 422. Five of those deaths have been reported in ARHS' eight-county district. Four-hundred seventy-five people remained hospitalized with the respiratory disease, a decrease of 27 from Saturday. Meanwhile, another 4,000-plus tests for the virus were performed, raising the total to 143,835.