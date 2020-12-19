Editor’s note: Our annual lookback at the top local stories of 2020 continues.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way how many voters cast a ballot but it did not change the continued dominance of the Republican Party in the region when the votes were tallied in last month’s general election.
Republican dominance in the region continued on election day as three incumbent GOP state legislators all rolled to easy wins in a year that was expected to feature competitive races.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a big effect on how voters cast a ballot as absentee by mail voting and early voting numbers increased across the region and the state.
In Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck, Perquimans and Chowan counties just over 6,000 voters cast a ballot by mail in the Nov. 3 general election after 1,434 voters voted absentee in 2016.
In Pasquotank, the absentee numbers jumped to 2,570 in November after 494 voted absentee by mail in 2016.
Statewide, almost a million voters cast an absentee ballot, or 18 percent of the total number of ballots cast. In 2016, only 4 percent of voters cast an absentee ballot, or almost 200,000 voters.
The number of those voting one-stop also jumped statewide as 65 percent of all voters casting a ballot did so during the one-stop voting period. Four years ago, 62 percent of voters across the state that cast a ballot did so during one-stop.
Pasquotank and Currituck counties also were forced to move early voting sites to larger locations in order to adhere to social distancing requirements.
Pasquotank is a lot less blue after President-elect Joe Biden only defeated President Donald Trump by 62 votes in the county. Four years ago, Trump lost to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by almost 500 votes.
District 1 state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, rolled to an 11,000-vote victory over Democratic challenger Tess Judge of Dare County in the 11-county district. Pasquotank was one of only three counties the incumbent lost in the election. Steinburg narrowly lost Pasquotank, 49 percent to Judge’s 51 percent.
Steinburg and Judge and outside groups supporting the two candidates spent a combined $6 million on the race, making it the most expensive General Assembly race in the state’s history.
Republicans U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and Third District U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy both carried Pasquotank against their Democratic challengers to win re-election as did several Republican Council of State incumbents.
“People moving to the region are conservative,” Steinburg said after the election. “The Democratic Party has been entrenched in Pasquotank for a very long time, but you can see the tide turning. Pasquotank, like all of northeastern North Carolina, is becoming more and more red and it is going to continue to go that way. Pasquotank won’t be ‘blood red’ next time but it will be red.”
District 6 state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, won a second term by defeating Democratic challenger Tommy Fulcher of Dare, winning 64.37 percent of the vote to Fulcher’s 35.63 percent. Hanig garnered 30,843 votes to Fulcher’s 17,071, a margin of 13,772 votes in a district that also includes Dare and Hyde counties.
District 1 state Rep. Eddie Goodwin, R-Chowan, also handily won re-election, defeating Democrat Emily Bunch 54 percent to 46 percent. Goodwin won four of the six counties in the district.
Democratic Fifth House District state Rep. Howard Hunter won re-election by defeating Republican Donald Kirkland, but only won Pasquotank by 307 votes. Hunter picked up most of his winning margin of 4,700 votes in his home county of Hertford.
After the election, Hunter said his party needs to do a better job of turning out Democrats. Incumbent Gov. Roy Cooper won re-election statewide and he carried Pasquotank, defeating Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest 51 percent to 48 percent.
“I won by 300 votes in Pasquotank and that shows me Democrats didn’t get out to vote,” Hunter said.
Democrats did keep their 4-3 majority on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners. Democrat Bill Sterritt defeated two opponents — Republican Bill Ward and unaffiliated candidate Jonathan Snoots — in an at-large race to replace Democrat Jeff Dixon while Democrat Lloyd Griffin easily won re-election in the Northern Inside District, defeating Republican Paul Moncla 58 percent to 42 percent.
The board earlier this month selected Griffin to replace Dixon as the board chairman.
Three local incumbents lost re-election bids this year. Board of Education incumbents Will Crodick in Currituck and Denauvo Robinson in Pasquotank lost in November while incumbent Camden Commissioner Garry Meiggs was defeated in the March GOP primary by Tiffney White. White defeated Democrat Barbara Riggs in the county commissioner race last month in the South Mills District.
Kelly Williams Peters defeated incumbent Crodick while Daniel Spence ousted Robinson in a three-way race that saw Ron Payne finish second. Board of Education races are non-partisan.
The $33 million school bond for a new Camden High School was also big winner in the general election. The school bond was approved by 72.96 percent of those who voted on the issue, with only 27.04 percent voting against it.
Incumbent Republican Currituck commissioners Paul Beaumont, Selina Jarvis and Mary “Kitty” Etheridge all survived challenges in the March primary and won re-election last month without Democratic opposition. GOP Commissioner Bob White ran unopposed in both the primary and general election.
Currituck Register of Deeds Denise Hall also won re-election after fighting off a spirited challenge by Christy McCord in the March primary, garnering 2,125 votes, or 55 percent, to McCord’s 1,752 votes, or 45 percent. Hall was also unopposed last month in winning a third term.