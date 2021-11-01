Albemarle Regional Health Services reported only 260 new cases of COVID-19 in the region last week, the fewest number in the eight-county health district in nearly three months.
Active cases of COVID, meanwhile, fell to 259, also the lowest number since early August when ARHS reported 218 active cases in the region.
ARHS did report five more deaths from COVID-19 last week: three in Pasquotank County and one each in Chowan and Currituck counties. All five persons who died were over 65 and one was a resident of an Elizabeth City nursing home.
The 260 new cases reported last week are nearly 140 fewer than the 398 new cases reported the week before. The 259 active cases are 83 fewer than the week before.
Pasquotank continued to see the largest increase in new COVID cases. However, the 72 new cases were 111 fewer than were reported in the county the week before.
Currituck reported the second-largest increase in new cases (44, down 6 from the week before), and Perquimans reported the third-largest increase (39, up 16 from the week before).
Only two counties reported increases in active cases last week. Perquimans reported five more than last week, while Bertie reported one more. The region’s other six counties all reported decreases in active cases, with Pasquotank reporting the largest decline (55).
New COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region also decreased last week. According to the Centers of Disease Control’s COVID data tracker, 12 new hospitalizations for COVID were reported at area hospitals over a seven-day period ending Wednesday. That compares to 17 new hospital admissions reported over a seven-day period the week before.
The majority of the hospitalizations were at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where 14 COVID-19 patients — 16% of all in-patient beds — were being treated on Monday, according to Sentara Healthcare’s hospitalized patient dashboard.
ARHS data also show that COVID cases at nursing homes and assisted living centers in the region also declined, falling by 13 to 86. Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation continued to have the majority of the cases — 42 — while also reporting four deaths, including one last week. Waterbrook of Elizabeth City had the second-most cases, 10. The COVID outbreak at Heritage Care has been resolved, ARHS said.
More than 559 persons in the eight-county region received a first dose of vaccine last week. That’s down slightly from the 570 the week before. The number of those who got a second dose and became fully vaccinated was 725, also slightly fewer than the 787 the week before. More than 62% of the population 12 and older in the eight counties has now gotten at least one dose of vaccine. A slightly larger percentage — 62.43% — are now fully vaccinated.
ARHS data show the agency administered another 98 booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week, increasing the number it’s administered to 1,620.
ARHS began offering booster doses of the Moderna vaccine at drive-through clinics this week, starting in Gates County on Monday. The regional health agency is offering the booster doses to residents 65 and older and to those younger who either have underlying medical conditions or jobs that put them at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
Other Moderna booster clinics this week will be at the Camden County Library at 104 Investors Way, Camden, today; the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park at 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City, and the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater at 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie, on Wednesday; and the American Legion at 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton, on Thursday. All clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Next week, clinics will also be held at the Perquimans Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, on Monday; at Maple Park at 170 Maple Parkway, Maple, in Currituck, Tuesday, Nov. 9; and at the Bertie County Recreation Complex at 1538 South King St., Windsor, Wednesday, Nov. 10. Those clinics also will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Amy Underhill, a spokeswoman for ARHS, said last week the agency estimates more than 33,000 residents of the eight-county region have been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine and another 900 with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
While federal officials have advised health providers that it’s OK to mix and match vaccine boosters, ARHS decided to offer just the Moderna vaccine at the upcoming drive-through booster clinics. ARHS made the decision based on the “anticipated demand” for Moderna, Underhill said.
“The drive-thru clinics will be for those individuals who would like to receive the Moderna booster,” she said. “We will not be offering the Pfizer or J&J booster at these events. Anyone who would like a different dose other than their initial vaccine can make an appointment at the health department to receive it.”
That doesn’t mean, however, that someone who got either the Pfizer or J&J vaccine for their primary vaccination can’t get the Moderna as a booster at one of the clinics, Underhill said.
“We are not requiring individuals to have Moderna as their primary series at these events,” she said. “If an individual completed the Pfizer series or received Johnson and Johnson and would like the Moderna booster, they are eligible to receive it at these clinics.”
Underhill said ARHS has received calls and questions from residents who received the J&J vaccine as their primary vaccine about getting Pfizer or Moderna as their booster.
“We encourage individuals to speak with their doctors about what is best for them,” she said.