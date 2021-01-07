Chowan County has joined the other seven counties in the region seeing “critical” spread of COVID-19, as more than 80 percent of North Carolina counties are now ranked in the state’s highest tier for community spread of the coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services released its updated County Alert System report on Tuesday. In it, Chowan is now among the 84 counties in the red tier — the state’s highest — for community spread of the coronavirus.
Just two weeks ago, only 65 counties were in the red tier. Twenty-six others, including Chowan, were in the orange tier, meaning they were seeing “substantial” spread of the coronavirus. Only 12 counties are in the orange tier in the latest report. Tyrrell County is the closest in distance to the region that’s still in that tier.
Only eight counties are at the lowest tier, yellow, for community spread of the coronavirus. Warren and Greene counties are the closest in distance to the Albemarle.
State health officials have said the County Alert System reports are designed to help both the public and local officials better understand how the virus is spreading in their community.
To compile the reports, DHHS compares counties according to their COVID-19 case rates per 100,000 people, their percentage of positive tests and the impact virus cases are having on their community hospitals.
Counties in the red tier have reported more than 200 new cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days, with at least 42 new cases. The counties also have a test positive rate of more than 10% and are seeing a “heavy” COVID impact on hospitals.
Based on COVID data collected from Dec. 20 to Jan. 2, Chowan’s case rate per 100,000 people was 803.3, up significantly from two weeks ago when its rate was 659.8. Chowan’s positive test rate rose to 11.2%, up from 7.5% two weeks ago. Its cases’ impact on hospitalizations remained medium.
Chowan had reported 893 total COVID cases as of Thursday. Of that number, 165 were active. Twenty-three virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.
Other area counties, with the exception of Bertie and Gates, also saw increases in their COVID case rates and percentage of positive tests. Hospitalization impact, meanwhile, remained medium in all area counties.
Pasquotank had the largest case rate in the region and 20th highest in the state: 999.4. That’s a jump of more than 200 in the past two weeks when the rate was 791. Pasquotank’s positive test rate also climbed to 19.2%, up from 12% in the last report.
Pasquotank’s actual number of COVID-19 cases neared 2,000 on Thursday. Of the county’s 1,985 cases, 482 were active — the highest number in the region. Fifty-two COVID deaths have been reported in Pasquotank.
Perquimans saw the region’s second-biggest increase in case rates: 282.3 per 100,000 people. Two weeks ago, its rate was 564.5. As of Tuesday, it was 846.8.
Perquimans also had the largest positive test rate in the region — 24.7% — as well as the biggest jump in positive test rates — more than 11%. In the last report, its positive test rate was 13.6%. Perquimans positive test rate was the state’s second-highest. Only Swain County, in the western part of the state, had a higher rate: 24.9%. Statewide, the average daily positive test rate on Thursday was 13.5%.
Perquimans’ actual number of COVID cases was 598 as of Thursday. Of that number, 171 were active. Five virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.
In Camden County, the case rate per 100,000 people rose to 561.3, up from 432.5 two weeks ago. The positive test rate rose to 17.4%, an increase from 16.2% in the last report.
Camden’s total COVID cases were 334 on Thursday, of which 136 were active. Five virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.
Currituck County’s case rate per 100,000 people in the latest report is 482.7, up from 342.2. Its positive test rate, meanwhile, climbed to 16.8%, an increase from 14.9%.
Seven-hundred fifty COVID cases have been reported in Currituck. Of that number, 330 were considered active on Thursday. Eleven deaths from the virus have been reported in Currituck.
Gates County’s case rate rose slightly to 484.3, up from 444.1 two weeks ago. Its positive test rate fell to 13.5%, after being 14.4%.
Three-hundred ninety-four cases have been reported in Gates. Of that number, 173 were active on Thursday. Twelve deaths have been reported in the county.
Hertford County also saw a slight increase in its case rate. It was 798.8 in the latest report; it was 718 two weeks ago. Its positive test rate rose from 13.4% to 17%.
Hertford County’s total cases numbered 1,475 on Thursday. Of that number, 164 were active. Fifty deaths have been reported in the county.
Bertie County’s case rate remained unchanged at 744.2. Its positive test rate, however, increased from 12.5% to 17%.
Bertie’s total cases numbered 1,296 on Thursday. Of that number, 132 were active. Thirty deaths have been reported in the county.