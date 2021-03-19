The TarWheel bicycling event scheduled for next month has been canceled, a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant told the ECDI board Thursday that the event scheduled for April 10 has been canceled because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
“We have unscheduled the TarWheel cycling event,” Malenfant said. “Some of the key logistic details did not fall into place and there are still some concerns with COVID.”
The event was expected to attract around 400 cyclists who would have rode either 33, 66 or 100 miles along routes in Pasquotank, Perquimans and Chowan counties,
Malenfant said ECDI hopes to host a similar bicycle event this fall.
“We will regroup and make it happen,” Malenfant said. “We won’t call it the TarWheel because it typically happens in April and that is when the cyclists look forward to it.’’
ECDI officials announced in January that the event would be held this spring after it was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
At the time, ECDI was confident it could successfully make socially-distanced changes to make the popular event a safe one.
One of the major changes that had been planned was to stagger the starting points for the different rides.
City Manager Montre Freeman suggested to ECDI that a virtual component be added to the planned bike event in the fall. Freeman is an avid bicyclist and uses an application called Zwift that tracks the miles he rides.
“I just registered for a virtual cycling event that is taking place up and down the East Coast,” Freeman said. “It is a lot like what is being done with the Coast Guard (running) race.’’
Freeman was referring to the U.S. Coast Guard Half Marathon and Guardians of the Atlantic 5K, which is currently underway as a virtual event. The first in-person version of the event is scheduled to be held in Elizabeth City next spring.
Coast Guard base Commander Brook Sherman told the ECDI that his staff is making plans to resume the base’s annual Coast Guard Day event, which is usually held in early August. Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic.
“They are going to start planning for some sort of Coast Guard Day event,” Sherman said. “We are starting to look at what Coast Guard Day may look like this year. We are going to do something but I don’t know what it will look like.”
Sherman also said some Coast Guard leave restrictions that were put in place at the start of the pandemic are starting to be lifted.
“We are about to release the Coasties,” Sherman said. “The Coast Guard has basically decided that restoring more traditional leave policies and travel policies is appropriate at this point in the pandemic.’’
One local impact is that Coast Guard personnel at the training school on the base will be permitted to leave the base. Students at the training school are typically on the base anywhere from between 45 days to a year.
“In the last 18 months, they haven’t been allowed to leave the base,” Sherman said. “Some of those restrictions are starting to be lifted. We are starting to see the school lift some of those restrictions and more students will be allowed to depart the base for things to do in town.’’