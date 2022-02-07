HERTFORD — Pandemic-caused shortages of workers and building materials will delay completion of the replacement S-Bridge in Hertford until this summer, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The $57 million project, which was originally slated to wrap up in March, will now be completed in June, Tim Hass, communications officer for NCDOT, said.
“COVID-related staffing issues have been the biggest factor in the delay,” Hass said. “At times, our contractor has been reduced to half to two-thirds of its usual labor force. On top of that, fabrication issues with bridge components and other material delays have also been contributing factors.”
Commenting on what types of bridge materials have been delayed, Hass said it's “pretty much a little bit of everything.”
“From the structural steel we get from a plant in Birmingham, Alabama, to the plywood and the power cable that will run to the bridge tender house,” he said. “Nearly every supplier has been hit by COVID-related staffing shortages, and that’s resulted in delays in a whole array of deliveries.”
The original S-Bridge, which was built across the Perquimans River in 1928, has been moved by barge to its current site alongside Missing Mill Park in Hertford. Town and county officials are hopeful it can repurposed to become part of bike and pedestrian paths along the town's waterfront.
While much of the new bridge is complete, there is still some work to be done.
In Winfall, the last bents of concrete piling for the structure have been driven. There are also a few timber piles for the pile-supported roadway remaining to be installed.
Placement of curbs and gutters will resume in Hertford once the storm drain is complete. And paving will start once seasonal limitations are lifted on March 15. Temperatures during the winter months are typically too cold for road-resurfacing work.
The bridge tender house is essentially complete, but its interior furnishings (desk, chair, computer monitors) will not be installed until NCDOT is ready to use the structure.
“The only major milestone remaining is to put traffic on the new structure and realigned roadway," Hass said. "Once this occurs, the project will be complete.”
The S-Bridge was scheduled to be closed in July 2021. However, that date was moved up to May 2021 after officials discovered that a critical part of the steel truss bridge had been damaged during a vehicle crash. For safety reasons, DOT decided to close the bridge seven weeks earlier than planned. The half-mile segment of U.S. Highway 17 Business has also been closed since.
The closing has had impacts for motorists who depend on the S-shaped causeway between Hertford and Winfall to conduct everyday business. Emergency responders and school buses have been forced to take U.S. 17 Bypass when traveling between the towns.
Businesses in downtown Hertford saw an initial slowdown in traffic when the bridge project started. However, things have since improved.
“I would say that the bridge closure originally had a small effect on the businesses of downtown Hertford because it wasn’t clear to tourists that downtown was open,” said Stacey Layden, director of the Perquimans County Tourism Development Authority. “Some signage and advertising changes have been made and (as a result) I’ve heard positive feedback from several community members."
Shops and restaurants in downtown Hertford remain open for business, despite the bridge's closure.
The closure has — as expected — led to increased traffic on North Church Street in Hertford and at U.S. 17's two major intersections in Winfall.
Until the new bridge opens, drivers can use U.S. 17 and North Church Street to get into Hertford, and either Creek Drive or Wiggins Road to access Winfall.