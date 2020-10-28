The emergence of a COVID-19 case among the crew of the latest College of The Albemarle theatrical production has caused the performances slated for this weekend to be postponed.
The COA Performing Arts Center was slated to open “The Ghost of Rhodes Manor” this week but sent a notice to patrons Wednesday afternoon letting them know this weekend’s scheduled performances had been postponed.
The initial notice mentioned “possible Covid-19 exposure among the crew” but the college confirmed later Wednesday afternoon that the crew member had tested positive for the coronavirus.
College officials also confirmed that the exposure to the virus occurred away from campus.
COA is taking recommended precautions in light of the positive case.
“Two others were exposed and are in isolation presently,” COA spokeswoman Jenna Hatfield said Wednesday. “The PAC has been closed for 24 hours for disinfecting to take place. Out of an abundance of caution, there is nothing scheduled in the PAC at this time.”
College officials said there is no on-campus spread of the virus at this time.
New dates and times for the presentations of “The Ghost of Rhodes Manor” are: Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m.
In addition to the live performances the shows will also be livestreamed.
The college said tickets already purchased for the show, whether for in-person or livestream, will be honored for the new dates.
For more information, contact the box office at (252) 335-9050.
“The Ghost of Rhodes Manor” features familiar COAST Players’ actors performing on stage with near life-sized puppets. The play is a murder mystery set in an old manor that is refuge to a ghost.
The show represents the directorial debut of new COA drama director Sandra Krueger.