The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled or postponed plenty of high-profile events this year, including now one whose origins stretch all the way back to the 1930s.
The Daniels family reunion, the annual gathering of the Melvin R. Daniels Sr. clan in Wanchese, on the Outer Banks, has been canceled for this year, Daniels' grandson, Roy Daniels, said Thursday.
The 86th event, known as much for attracting some of the state's top political talent as its food and fellowship, had been scheduled to be held — as it has for years — at Bethany United Methodist Church on Sunday. However, because of the pandemic, this year's reunion has been called off, Daniels said.
Daniels said he had hoped the reunion, which his grandfather first organized in 1934, would still be able to be held this year. But after Gov. Roy Cooper decided to keep the state paused in Phase 2 of its reopening — a decision that restricts indoor gatherings to 10 people and limits outdoor gatherings to 25 — "we decided to err on the side of safety" and cancel, he said.
"We're in the same situation that everyone else is in," Daniels said, referring to cancellation of other large gatherings because of the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Daniels, who lives in Weeksville, said he's not entirely sure if this is first time in the reunion's long history it's been canceled — but it could be.
"It may have happened one year during World War II," he said. "But this may be the very first time we've not had it."
Daniels' grandfather, Melvin R. Daniels Sr., organized the first Daniels family reunion on Aug. 19, 1934. Aug. 19 is important because that's the day following Virginia Dare Day, the annual celebration in Dare County of the birth, in 1587, of the first English child, Virginia Dare, born in what would become North America.
Melvin R. Daniels Sr. had heard Josephus Daniels, at the time U.S. ambassador to Mexico and a member of the Daniels family, speak at Virginia Dare Day on Aug. 18, 1933. So he asked Daniels, who was also editor-publisher of the Raleigh News & Observer and a former U.S. Navy secretary under President Woodrow Wilson, to speak at the very first Daniels family reunion the following year.
The reunion's tradition of inviting some of the state's top political talent to attend became as storied as the event itself. Some of the event's past speakers include Terry Sanford, a Democratic governor and U.S. Senator; Jim Hunt, the state's governor from 1977–85 and 1993–2001; and Erskine Bowles, a former candidate for U.S. Senate, a chief of staff to President Clinton, and former president of the University of North Carolina System.
Other North Carolina notables who've spoken at the reunion include former UNC President Bill Friday and Andy Griffith, the film and TV actor who made an appearance a few years before his death.
Roy Daniels, who took over organizing the reunion after his father, Melvin R. Daniels Jr., died, said both his dad and grandfather were "heavy into politics," so a lot of the reunion's invited speakers were people already in public office or those who aspired to be.
The Daniels family itself includes a number of public figures: Melvin R. Daniels Jr. was a state senator for the 1st District for a number of years and Marc Basnight, Roy Daniels' second cousin, also served in the Senate and was its longest-serving president in North Carolina history.
While not political himself — "I tell people, 'thank goodness it's not hereditary,'" he quips — Roy Daniels has continued the tradition of inviting political candidates to the event. The keynote speaker for this year's reunion was scheduled to be Tommy Fulcher, the Dare Democrat seeking to unseat state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, in the 6th House District this fall.
"He's a good friend of our family," Daniels said, referring to Fulcher.
Daniels, who retired as a district manager for N.C. Community Corrections, said public service and public education are two things that long have been important to his family. The Daniels family in fact awards a college scholarship each year.
And while his family won't be gathering for its annual reunion this year, Daniels said he's already thinking ahead to next year's event in August 2021.
"My dad always told me: Tradition, tradition, tradition," he said. "We're very fortunate to have a family that can get together each year to share stories and remembrances and history. So as long as we can keep it going, we're going to try to."