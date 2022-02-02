The omicron variant has had a negative impact on registrations for the inaugural in-person U.S. Coast Guard Marathon next month but the race is still a go, Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux said this week.
Coast Guard Marathon race weekend is slated to begin exactly a month from today. The March 3-5 event will feature a full marathon, half-marathon and a 5K race. The marathon and half-marathon will be run on Saturday, March 5 while the 5K race is on Friday, March 4.
Ruffieux said more than 1,100 runners have registered to run in-person while another 1,150 have signed up to run virtually. Of the in-person runners, around 350 have registered for the full marathon, while the in-person half-marathon and 5K have about 500 runners each.
Race officials have been in constant contact with Albemarle Regional Health Services and other agencies and Rufeiux said the marathon has been given the green light.
“Everybody is positive, it is an outdoor event,” Ruffieux said. “At 1,100 runners, it makes it easier to spread everybody out and make everybody safe.”
The deadline for the marathon and half marathon is Feb. 20. That is a “hard” deadline because all runners must undergo a background check since part of the race course crosses the U.S. Coast Guard base.
Same-day registration is available for the 5K race, which will be run through the city’s Historic District.
“We expect to get last-minute 5K registrations,” Ruffieux said. “If Mother Nature is nice to us, we will get lots of late (5K) registrations. If it is a beautiful day people will come out because you can walk a 5K.”
Last spring, organizers were hoping to attract between 5,000 and 6,000 runners for the race but the latest wave of COVID has dampened those expectations. Ruffieux said other marathons across the country are affected, too, as COVID persists.
The Charleston, South Carolina Marathon, which attracts more than 4,000 runners, was canceled just 10 days before its scheduled running on Jan. 15.
Ruffieux said the Coast Guard race has experienced a few cancellations while other runners are hesitant to sign up and make travel plans to the city because of COVID.
“We have had people say they will run it virtually this year and come in-person next year,” Ruffieux said. “Other races continue to cancel, which is impacting the industry. That bad news is impacting people’s confidence in signing up, unfortunately.”
The race is still in need of volunteers with only about 50 of the 200 needed signed up so far. Volunteers will perform various functions along the course such as providing water, being course monitors that provide directions and providing setup and cleanup.
All volunteers get a free Coast Guard Marathon sweatshirt or T-shirt, a BBQ sandwich and one beer from Seven Sounds Brewery, if they are at least 21.
“We still have a ways to go,” Ruffieux said of getting the needed volunteers.
Ruffieux said having people just cheering on the runners along the race route is also key to the event’s success. Local school bands will be positioned at different points along the race route to perform and encourage runners, she said.
Organizers expect this year’s event to have an economic impact on the city of between $450,000 and $900,000 as runners from almost all but a few states are expected to participate.
“As a community, this is our million-dollar moment,” Ruffieux said. “It is our chance to literally show the nation we are the Harbor of Hospitality. We need hundreds of people out on the course cheering, yelling, playing music. When you run 26 miles, that is a long run, you need to keep them motivated.”
A post-race celebration that is open to the public will be held along the waterfront following the two marathons. Beer from Seven Sounds Brewery and sandwiches from Currituck BBQ will be available for purchase and there will also be vendors at the event.
The two marathon races start and finish on Water Street and the Coast Guard Band will be performing the morning of the races.
“We will have another band in the afternoon,” Rufieux said. “There will be Coast Guard stuff on display, so it will be a fun day for everybody. It’s free as the only charge is if you want to buy drinks or food.”