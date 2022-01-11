All Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will return to in-person learning on Wednesday after three schools were forced by COVID-19-related staffing shortages in recent days to shift to remote learning.
River Road Middle School offered remote learning-only on Monday and Tuesday, and the district’s two high schools — Pasquotank and Northeastern — had to switch to remote learning for one day last week.
But ECPPS spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer said Tuesday afternoon that all district schools are planning in-person learning for Wednesday.
“We will continue to monitor COVID related absences for staff,” Sawyer added.
The temporary shift to remote learning did force all after-school athletic games and activities at the schools for those days to be canceled and rescheduled. Meals for students those days also had to picked up at the school.
Despite a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the region because of the omicron variant, ECPPS is the only area school district thus far to switch an individual school to remote learning because of teacher absences.
Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner said the district has been able to continue in-person learning at all four schools by reassigning staff when necessary.
“We are following the NC StrongSchools Toolkit and working to keep the doors open through staff reassignments,” Turner said, referring to state health officials’ guidance for schools on responding to COVID-19.
Camden Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said the school district has actually fared well on keeping schools staffed.
“So far, we are doing OK where this is concerned,” Ferrell said, referring to the staffing concerns plaguing many districts. “The shortened quarantine requirements have helped.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in late December it was recommending persons who come in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID only need quarantine for five days. The CDC’s previous guidance was that persons quarantine for 10 days.
The Camden County Schools plans to move to a mask-optional policy Jan. 18.
Currituck County Schools spokeswoman Melissa Futrell said the school district’s staff has worked together to address staffing needs.
“Currituck County Schools has faced the same staffing challenges as the region, state, and nation,” Futtrell said. “When we have experienced impacts to our staffing, our school and district staff have stepped in to support one another and ensure that as little disruption is felt by our students as possible. Our team of teachers and support staff have gone above and beyond to serve our students and community as a whole throughout the pandemic.”