MANNS HARBOR — COVID-19 infections and exposures this week have shut down the Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route today and affected other ferry schedules, the N.C. Ferry Division said Tuesday.
Four ferry workers on the Hatteras route tested positive for COVID-19 and three are under quarantine because of the virus, the division said. One ferry worker on the Currituck-Knotts route is under quarantine.
“This latest wave of the pandemic has affected travel services nationwide, and unfortunately, we’re no exception,” said Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas. “We apologize for any inconvenience to our passengers, but health and safety have to come first.”
Because of the COVID cases and exposures, the Currituck-Knotts Island route was closed Tuesday. It will reopen as soon as a full crew can staff the route, the division said.
The Hatteras-Ocracoke route will be running the following schedule between Tuesday and Jan. 3:
Departures from Hatteras will be at 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7;30 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight.
Departures from Ocracoke will be: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
Ferry passengers are encouraged to remain in their vehicles during shorter crossings. They also must wear face coverings when inside all passenger lounges and terminals.