The COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on economic development in Pasquotank County in 2020, the city and county’s interim economic developer says.
National trade shows and conventions where local officials could pitch the county to new companies were canceled last year because of the pandemic. On average, there are three to four major trade shows every year.
“It’s been fairly quiet for marketing opportunities,” said Scott Hinton, interim director of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission. “It has been fairly slow but we have responded to a couple of requests for information.”
But not all economic development stalled in the county last year because of the pandemic. A New York-based seal and gasket manufacturer purchased what was the last unoccupied building at the Pasquotank Commerce Park during the pandemic.
SAS Industries paid $1.6 million for the building and completely renovated the 41,000-square-foot facility. The company now employs five people.
The building, which sits on seven acres, was formerly occupied by security services training company Blackwater, which is now known as Academi and based in Moyock.
Construction of the new Elizabeth City location of Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries has begun. The popular burger restaurant is moving from its current location at 103 Tanglewood Parkway to a larger, stand-alone restaurant at 3870 Patrick Way, between Plaza Azteca and Tidal Wave Car Wash.
The new location will feature a 3,375 square-foot restaurant with drive-through service and outdoor seating.
The airport authority also recently announced that construction for a $3 million upgrade at the regional airport will start this summer. Hinton said that will further help to attract business to the county.
“When somebody is thinking about building here, it’s their first impression when they come through the airport,” Hinton said.
Another large economic development project that will be moving forward is Sentara Healthcare’s new 110-bed hospital at Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road, scheduled for completion in 2024. Sentara plans to build the $158 million facility to replace the 60-year-old Sentara Albemarle Medical Center — formerly known as Albemarle Hospital — on North Road Street.
Two other medical office buildings housing a radiation oncology and cancer care center and other outpatient services will also be built on the site, hospital officials have said.
One economic development project that recently opened is one local moviegoers have been waiting for for some time: RC Theatres’ Albemarle Movies 8 complex off Halstead Boulevard Extended. The Albemarle Movies 8 complex, which features eight theaters, including one with a 50-foot-wide and 30-foot-tall screen opened in February.
One other major construction project was completed in Elizabeth City last year. The 64,000-square-foot commercial complex on Conlon Way was completed in the fall and is occupied by three stores: Aspen Dental, T-Mobile and the city’s second Great Clips location. The complex was built by the Miami-based FRONTIER company and is owned by a FRONTIER subsidiary, Elizabeth City Tanglewood LLC.
One project that didn’t move forward in 2020 is N.C. State Employees’ Credit Union’s proposed new facility off Halstead Boulevard Extended. The credit union announced plans in fall 2019 to build a larger facility to replace its aging and smaller facility off Halstead Boulevard but did not set a time table for its construction. A spokeswoman for the credit union recently said there is no updated time table for the new credit union’s construction.
COVID travel restrictions for state and local governments as well as for some private businesses are still in place. Hinton, who is also manager of Elizabeth City Regional Airport, said that has put a pause on scheduling future trade shows.
“In my job in the Division of Aviation, they are still not traveling,” Hinton said. “Until government bodies start allowing employees to travel a little bit more, who else is going to attend? Zoom only works so well. It’s better to make that initial contact when you can talk with people face-to-face.
One thing that the EDC marketing committee was able to get done during the pandemic is improve the commission’s website.
“The marketing committee has been looking at the website and coming up with some ideas to improve that so it is a little more user friendly,” Hinton said.
“It’s got some good information. It was just built but it needs to be tweaked now.’’