Elizabeth City State University now has been Ronald Bowser Jr.’s disaster lifeline twice.
Bowser, who’s from New Orleans, started his college studies at ECSU in 2005 after relocating to Elizabeth City in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Coming to Elizabeth City wasn’t a fluke: Bowser’s parents and his wife all were born in raised here.
Bowser didn’t finish his degree, however. He left and returned to New Orleans in 2008 to work in retail. But when the pandemic shut down his employer earlier this year, Bowser decided it was time to return to school and finish his degree.
He found a good fit in ECSU’s interdisciplinary studies program, which allowed him to complete the school work he needed for his bachelor’s degree entirely online.
Bowser was among the 140 ECSU undergraduates and three graduate students conferred degrees during the university’s 171st commencement Saturday morning. The ceremony, held at the Mickey Burnim Fine Arts Center, followed strict social distancing guidelines: the number of people in the auditorium at any one time was limited to 10.
Like their peers at other college and university campuses, the COVID-19 pandemic has been an underlying reality for ECSU’s graduates for much of the past year.
Bowser, who’s currently looking for a job back in New Orleans in the railroad industry, said earning his degree during a pandemic has been a life-learning experience.
“What I have taken away from this year with the pandemic and just from the whole experience is to take every opportunity you have to prepare and try to make the best out of it,” he said.
Jayda Griffin of Elizabeth City, who earned a degree in biology, said the pandemic has also affected her future goals.
Griffin said she has been interested in a career in nursing for a while. But her decision to teach biology first “just kind of came around this semester.”
While the pandemic might have caused some education graduates to feel uncertain about the teaching profession, Griffin said it actually was some of those challenges that drew her to it.
Griffin said by helping her younger siblings at home with their virtual assignments, she gained an appreciation for how challenging online studies can be for some children. It’s motivated her to want to help students who struggle with learning from home, she said.
Griffin said she is still looking for a teaching job and would be glad to teach locally or anywhere she is able to find a job.
She said ECSU was a good opportunity for her because it was close to home and she was able to graduate without any student loan debt.
Finishing her degree in the midst of the pandemic has been challenging, she acknowledged.
“This year has been very overwhelming,” Griffin said. “I feel like I have undergone a lot of stress.”
But Griffin added that the university has provided a lot of support and help.
ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon acknowledged the graduates’ resilience in a statement printed in the program for Saturday’s ceremony.
“We honor our graduates’ courage, resilience, hard work and dedication as we recognize and celebrate their accomplishments,” Dixon said. “They came to this institution to discover their passion, and they left prepared to conquer their dreams.”
Graduate Alyssa Griffin of Edenton earned a degree in kinesiology with a concentration in fitness and wellness. She said she would like to work as a teacher and coach after earning her teacher certification at ECSU.
“I for sure want to finish what I started,” she said.
Griffin played softball at ECSU and was also drawn to the campus because it was not far from home.
“It was like family,” she said of the environment on campus.
Tyrus Alston of Raleigh also earned a degree in kinesiology and plans to work as a rehab therapist, helping people recover from athletic other kinds of injuries. He plans eventually to earn a master’s degree in public health.
Alston said he fell in love with ECSU when he attended an open house on the campus and sensed a commitment from faculty and staff to ensuring students are successful.
“I enjoyed the camaraderie with classmates and friends,” Alston said. “It’s a small university but it’s like a big family.”
He said the pandemic has been a challenging time but he has pushed himself to maintain good grades.
“It has still been a great year,” he said.
MeShawn Hall graduated from John A. Holmes High School in Edenton in 1998 and graduated from ECSU Saturday with a degree in education for kids up to kindergarten age.
The degree relates directly to the work she does every day with Chowan Perquimans Smart Start, she said. Before joining Smart Start in September Hall worked 12 years for the regional Head Start program operated by the Economic Improvement Council.
Hall graduated from College of The Albemarle in 2011 and transferred to ECSU in 2018. All the while she worked full time and raised two children who are now 24 and 19, Her first grandson is now eight months old.
Hall said it was a plus for her that the classes dovetailed so well with the work she does every day. But it was a lot of work to attend classes at night and sometimes online while she worked full time. It sometimes meant late nights.
She was able to maintain a 3.7 grade-point average though, and all the work has been well worth it, she said.
This year has been especially challenging because of the pandemic, Hall said, explaining that online classes are more difficult for her than in-person classes. Still, the classes were helpful, she said.
“I learned a lot,” Hall said.