A 30-day pause on all court proceedings ordered by the state’s top court official is expected to make an already long backlog of court cases even longer.
Chief Justice Cheri Beasley of the N.C. Supreme Court’s order stopped all but essential business in all state courts on Friday.
District Attorney Andrew Womble said Monday it may take up to 18 months to clear the case backlog once court proceedings return to normal in the seven-county 1st Prosecutorial District.
Jury trials were allowed to resume Nov. 1 and Womble’s office successfully prosecuted its first case since the pandemic began last week with the conviction of Johnathan Ward on child abduction and statutory rape charges. Ward was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison.
But now there will be no other jury trials until Jan. 14, or possibly even later.
Once things return to normal, Womble said it is possible that “multiple” jury trials could take place in any given week.
“I think it is going to take better than a year, probably 18 months, to try and catch up,” Womble said. “It is going to take patience by all parties in the court system. I don’t see a quick remedy.”
Womble said his office has “done OK” in plea negotiations on lesser felony cases. Those cases include drug offenses and some other victimless crimes and are mainly E through I felonies.
“We are experiencing a backlog in the serious felony department, those being the A through D felonies,” Womble said. “That is directly related to our inability to hold jury trials.”
Under state law, Class A offenses include first-degree murder, for which the penalty is either a death sentence or life without parole.
Examples of Class B offenses include second-degree murder and rape, for which the penalty range is 8 years to life in prison.
An example of a Class C offense is being a habitual offender. The penalty for that crime is up to 15 years in prison.
An example of a Class D offense is first-degree burglary. The penalty is a prison sentence of up to 13 years.
Womble said any suspension of the 1st Prosecutorial District’s ability to hold jury trials “will exacerbate the backlog we are experiencing in the A through D felonies.”