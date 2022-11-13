When Beate Cox entered the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1979 she had no idea what lay ahead.
Four decades later, she can't recommend highly enough a military career to young people who don’t know yet what they want to do after high school.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River, and Pamlico Sound. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
When Beate Cox entered the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1979 she had no idea what lay ahead.
Four decades later, she can't recommend highly enough a military career to young people who don’t know yet what they want to do after high school.
“The military offers a multitude of career opportunities, plus assisted tuition for college or a ‘full ride’ at either one of the military academies or through the reserve officer training courses. It also offers job security,” Cox said.
After graduating from the academy, Cox served three years in Germany. It was there, in 1983, where she met the man would become her husband, Master Sgt. William E. Cox Jr.
After serving at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida in the mid 1980s, Cox decided to transfer from active duty to the Air Force Reserves in 1989.
Although Cox began her career as a communications officer, she cross-trained after three years to become a special agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.
From 1990 to 2011, she served part-time as a reservist at various Air Force Office of Special Investigations units, including at Lowry Air Force Base Colorado; Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida; MacDill Air Force Base, Florida; the Air Force Special Investigations Academy at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio; Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland; and eventually the headquarters of Air Force Office of Special Investigations in Quantico, Virginia.
In all, Cox, who retired as a lieutenant colonel, spent 28 years in the Air Force, six on active duty and 22 as a reservist. She said the Air Force had a major impact on her life.
“I met my husband, obtained a four-year college education, and also trained for my career in law enforcement," she said.
On top of all that, the military also provides a secure retirement income, Cox said.
The retired lieutenant colonel says serving in the military also made her stronger.
“It toughened me up, made me stronger to persevere during difficulties, and trained me to focus on priorities while paying attention to details. Also, the training disciplined me finish what I started,” Cox said.
Today Cox is still serving her community. She is a fitness instructor at the Chowan Senior Center and also volunteers at St. Anne’s Catholic Church and at the Edenton Plantation Home Owners Association.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.