Beate Cox

Lt. Col. Beate Cox met her husband, Master Sgt. William E. Cox Jr., in 1983 while the pair were stationed in Germany. Beate Cox spend 28 years in the U.S. Air Force, six on active duty and 22 in the Air Force Reserves.

 Photo courtesy Beate Cox

When Beate Cox entered the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1979 she had no idea what lay ahead.

Four decades later, she can't recommend highly enough a military career to young people who don’t know yet what they want to do after high school.