Mary Crase

Mary Jane Crase said she gets a lot of pleasure from volunteering at the Salvation Army of the Albemarle’s thrift store in Elizabeth City. It’s Crase’s job to thumb through containers and bags of donated items and prepare them for display.

 Kesha Williams photo

Over the years, Mary Jean Crase has seen a lot of merchandise move through the aisles of the Salvation Army of the Albemarle Thrift Store in Elizabeth City.

As a Salvation Army volunteer, it’s Crase’s job to thumb through containers and bags of donated items and prepare them for display.


For information about volunteering at the Salvation Army, call 252-338-4120.