Over the years, Mary Jean Crase has seen a lot of merchandise move through the aisles of the Salvation Army of the Albemarle Thrift Store in Elizabeth City.
As a Salvation Army volunteer, it’s Crase’s job to thumb through containers and bags of donated items and prepare them for display.
Crase said she gets a lot of pleasure from the task because she knows there are plenty of Salvation Army Thrift Store customers eagerly waiting for the store to open so they can shop for the latest merchandise to arrive.
Some thrift store customers shop on occasion. Thrifty about what they spend, they seek discounted items that otherwise would have crushed their budgets.
Then there are the regulars.
“Some people shop everyday just hoping to find that special item and when they do it makes them very happy,” Crase said.
Customers aren’t aren’t the only people who like visiting the thrift store. The store is a convenient drop-off point for donors looking to part with things that are no longer useful to them.
“Most donated items are things that are no longer wanted or needed, because someone may be moving, had things left over from a yard sale, or even going out of business,” Crase said. “By donating to the Salvation Army, people are also giving back to the Salvation Army, and to the local community.”
While the local thrift store located at 602 N. Hughes Boulevard might be the part of the Salvation Army most people are familiar with, the nonprofit agency offers many other services.
The Salvation Army offers weekly services at its Christian Evangelical Church. Crase said she in fact attended a Salvation Army church when she was a child.
Other services include helping area school students through reading programs, helping nursing home residents through its ministry programs, and helping provide Christmas assistance to area families through its Angel Tree and Red Kettle campaigns.
Crase said the Salvation Army also has programs that assist people who need help getting food and paying housing costs. It also offers vouchers to help people in need buy clothing and furniture.
Crase said the organization needs additional volunteers and there is a special incentive offered to newcomers.
“I would not trade my time volunteering for anything else. I have been blessed over and over again by so many people,” Crase said.
For information about volunteering at the Salvation Army, call 252-338-4120.