Members of the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department tend to a vehicle that ran off the road in the 200 block of N.C. Highway 34 and landed upside down in the adjacent canal, early Sunday morning.
A member of the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department holds the dog firefighters rescued from a vehicle that ran off the road in the 200 block of N.C. Highway 34 and landed upside down in the adjacent canal, early Sunday morning.
CURRITUCK — A small dog trapped several minutes inside a vehicle that overturned in a canal Sunday was saved from near drowning by volunteer firefighters and a local towing company.
The Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of an overturned vehicle in a canal off N.C. Highway 34 (Shawboro Road) at around 12:56 a.m. Sunday. That’s according to a release posted to Facebook by Crawford Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Tim Walter.
The wreck occurred a short distance south of the Crawford fire station in the 200 block of N.C. 34. When crews arrived at the scene they found the female driver already out of her convertible sports car. The car had been traveling with the top down when it went off the road and overturned in the canal.
While the driver was accounted for, her dog was still still missing. Despite the noisy accident scene, Walter’s crew still managed to hear the dog whimpering from inside the vehicle.
“We immediately overturned the car to gain access,” Walter said. “Even though the car was upside down in the water for 20 minutes, we recovered the dog under the dash floorboard where there was an air pocket.”
Walter said Monday that the car was upside down in the water with just its wheels and undercarriage visible.
“Awesome teamwork to our volunteers and assistance from Lantz Towing,” Walter said.
The dog, whose name was not available, was rescued with no apparent injuries, Walter said.
The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigation the accident. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the Currituck County Detention Center.