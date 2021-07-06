train crossing path

The city of Elizabeth City plans to apply for a $2 million planning grant to fund planning for a new multi-use path along the Halstead Boulevard and Weeksville Road corridor. The grant would allow the city to plan and design new sections of sidewalk to connect schools, Elizabeth City State University, parks and other locations along the corridor. Shown is a section of Weeksville Road where the new sidewalk would run.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City is asking the federal government to pay a part of implementing the city’s WalkEC pedestrian master plan.

City Council recently voted to have city staff apply for a $2 million federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant.

Announced by President Joe Biden in April, the U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE grant program is making available $1 billion this year, half of which is designated for rural areas.

The maximum grant award is $25 million but no single state can receive more than $100 million.

Up to $30 million in planning grants will be awarded, including at least $10 million to areas of persistent poverty. The city plans to apply for a $2 million planning grant for a new multi-use path along the Halstead Boulevard and Weeksville Road corridor. There is no required match by the city and the application deadline is next week.

If the city receives the federal money it would be used to plan and design new sections of sidewalk that would connect schools, Elizabeth City State University, parks and other locations along the corridor. The city has named the project the Weeksville Road Accessibility and Connectivity Plan.

Kristina Whitfield with the engineering firm Kimley-Horn said applying for a federal planning grant will allow the city to plan a construction-ready project that could possibly receive additional grant funding in the future.

“Something unique about this planning cycle is that there is $30 million for planning activities,” Whitfield said. “One of the things that traditionally hurts Elizabeth City in the grant process is that you have to have something that is construction ready.’ That means the city must budget to do the design, surveys and engineering.”

The preferred route of the Halstead-Weeksville corridor would run south of Ehringhaus along a dormant railroad line and intersect with Halstead. It would then proceed southeast down Weeksville Road to the main entrance of the U.S. Coast Guard base.


Many new sections of sidewalk would be needed along the corridor to fill gaps in key connecting roads. Those roads include Roanoke, Peartree, Herrington, Edgewood, Capital Trace and River. Crossing improvements — new crosswalks and traffic signals — are also proposed.

City officials said the WRAC plan was also selected because it aligns with DOT’s selection criteria of safety, environmental sustainability, economic competitiveness and quality of life.

“The Halstead-Weeksville corridor is a high-speed, highly-traveled corridor with numerous pedestrian accidents over roughly the past decade, including two fatalities,” City Manager Montre Freeman wrote in a memo to City Council.

Freeman also wrote that a multi-use path would enhance the quality of life for city residents that would use the corridor. City Council was also told the WRAC would use existing rights-of-way and this would have a minimal environmental impact.

“Many of these residents do not have automobiles,” Freeman said. “Meaningful access to pedestrian infrastructure would reduce barriers to essential services. Pedestrian infrastructure also makes neighborhoods more attractive places to live and therefore supports community development within central Elizabeth City.”

The Pedestrian Master Plan started in the fall of 2019 and was funded by a $48,000 grant from the N.C. Department of Transportation and a $12,000 match by the city.

The Pedestrian Master Plan is in its final stages and the city is waiting for NCDOT approval before formally adopting the plan.

The master plan identified 10 priority projects across the city to make it more pedestrian friendly and the WRAC plan submitted for the RAISE grant combines several of those projects.