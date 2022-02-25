What started out as a not-so-great day for Elizabeth City Pizza Company owner Kendall Taylor turned into a collaboration with five other local businesses that produced not only unique pizzas, but also a spirit of cooperation that Taylor says is unusual in the food service industry.
All this week, the Elizabeth City Pizza Company has been collaborating on culinary creations with The Market, My Corner Butcher, Cypress Creek Grill, Ghost Harbor and the Seven Sounds Brewery, and the soon-to-be open Kraken Coffeehouse.
Taylor has been amazed at how seamless the cooperation has been.
“It’s not so much about the pizza as it is about the people being here for one another,” says Taylor, who has owned and operated the pizza eatery for a year and a half.
Taylor says one day earlier this month, she was tired and feeling a little blue — the long winter taking a toll on her psyche.
What she was feeling was a culmination of a lot of things. It had been a tough year for everyone because of COVID-19, and in January she and most of her staff had been out with the virus. While the holidays had been “magical,” January and February were just so slow, she said.
“I was really depressed,” Taylor recalled.
She posted on social media that she would be taking a mental health day and that the restaurant would be closed while she attended to things other than serving pizza pies.
But no sooner had she made the post than people began reaching out to her. Taylor says the feedback and support gave her the boost she needed and in a moment of creative inspiration, she decided to reach out to Big Boss Burritos owner, Junior Jimenez, about how to make a taco pizza.
From there, the collaboration of downtown businesses began to unfold.
“He came in and took over the kitchen,” Taylor says of Jimenez. “We made this fabulous (taco) pizza.”
Taylor says her customers had been asking about a taco pizza. She knew the only way to make one would be to ask someone with expertise in Mexican food. When Jimenez showed up, Taylor said the back and forth between them created a culinary vibe that was just “magical.”
Taylor sold the taco pizza all last weekend and now, she says, it will become a regular part of her menu. The success of the experience led her to reach out to other downtown business owners about similar ways to collaborate.
On Wednesday, Taylor was preparing a dessert pizza created in collaboration with The Market co-owner and baker Morgan White. Taylor and White created a dessert pizza combining graham cracker to pizza crust, topped with a cream cheese and Greek yogurt sauce, fresh berries, The Market’s granola, and honey drizzle. The result is fresh, not-to-sweet and delicious.
For Thursday, Taylor got together with My Corner Butcher to create “The Ultimate Meat Pizza.” Today, the collaboration will be with Cypress Creek Grill chef Brad Chambers. They will create a pizza that’s a take on the classic Caprese salad, complete with two types of cheese, basil pesto, baby spinach and a balsamic reduction.
Saturday is “beer day.” Taylor is working with the brewers at Ghost Harbor and Seven Sounds to create a beer-infused crust and sauce that features a port beer.
Sunday at the pizza eatery will be all about dessert again when Taylor collaborates with The Kraken Coffeehouse to create a tiramisu, a coffee-flavored Italian dessert favorite.
Taylor says throughout the week, anyone bringing in donations for the local SPCA will receive 10 percent off their bill. There also will be a drawing in which the winner gets every item featured on the week’s collaboration menu.
While she’s adding the taco pizza to her regular menu, Taylor says she doesn’t yet have plans to add the other collaborative creations. There are also no long-term plans yet for the businesses to collaborate in the future.
But the buzz generated by this week’s culinary experiments has her excited about what might come next.
“The downtown spirit is very rich and collaborative,” says Taylor.