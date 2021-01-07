EDENTON — An Edenton native with a history of bringing different groups together has been named the new executive director of the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce.
Susan Creed started her job at the Chamber Monday, replacing Win Dale, who was the business organization's executive director for eight years.
Creed most recently worked as associate executive director of Carolina Rebuilding Ministry, a Plymouth-based group that helps low-income homeowners repair their homes. Chowan County is among the counties it serves. She also worked for the American Cancer Society as an executive director who worked mostly with fundraising.
“My work has always been about working with people, building relationships and understanding people’s needs,” Creed said.
Her path to the Edenton-Chowan Chamber has been a natural one, Creed said.
"Having grown up here and living here for the last 30-plus years as an adult, gave me the opportunity to step into this role and work with the businesses and the partnerships,” Creed said. “I’ve worked in collaborative settings a lot."
Creed is the daughter of Jerry Downum, a retired optometrist, and the late Patricia Downum. As a child, she helped her parents at their businesses. Patricia owned a boutique in town, Creed said.
“Both of my parents were in business here in town at various times,” she said. “I worked for them and certainly understood the nature of owning a local business and supporting each other.”
Creed said she was recently reintroduced to downtown Edenton’s retail industry when she helped her friend, Jean Brown, owner of Byrum’s Gift Shop, during the holiday season.
“She needed some interim help while one of her employees was out, and so I worked for her through the holiday season,” Creed said. “I really got a good feel for downtown again and reconnected with a lot of old friends and old relationships and saw the current nature of working in retail here locally.”
Creed said she looks forward to her work with the Chamber and helping the Chowan County and Edenton business communities grow.
“We have such a pretty community that has such a vibrant business community," she said. "I look forward to working with the businesses, supporting them, and getting to know the needs of our business community. ... Hopefully, 2021 will bring us out of this pandemic and such an economically challenging time for our businesses."