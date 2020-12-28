HERTFORD — A residential garage fire Sunday in the Holiday Island community of Perquimans County required the response of two fire departments.
No injuries were reported in the blaze.
At around 6:03 p.m. Sunday, the county’s 911 communications center received several calls about a detached garage on fire at a residence off Sunset Circle, according to a county news release.
Firefighters from the Bethel and Hertford volunteer fire departments were dispatched and on arrival they discovered the garage fully involved in flames, the release said.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire and protect surrounding homes but they were unable to save the garage.
Assisting the fire departments were the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office and the county emergency medical services agency and Albemarle Electric Membership Corp. A crew from Winfall Fire Department also was dispatched but was called off while on its way to the scene, the release said.
The county fire marshal is investigating the fire.
Sunset Circle is located in the southeastern tip of the county on the Albemarle Sound.