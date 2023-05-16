Camden Sheriff
Gregory Robert Watkins, 48, of the 100 block of Texas Road, Shiloh, was arrested April 6 and charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, two counts possession of drug/marijuana paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $6,000 secured bond.
Joseph Richard Ray McCullen, 44, of the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shawboro, was arrested April 6 and charged with felony probation violation. He was released after paying a $1,000 secured bond.
Anthony Owens, 52, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested April 10 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
William Elwood Luton, 60, of the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh, was arrested April 12 and charged with second degree trespassing.
Roger Alexander Thomas, 22, of the 300 block of Lambs Road, Camden, was arrested April 12 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after paying a $250 cash bond.
DJ Joseph Brackett, 19, of the 28800 block of Little Texas Road, Branchville, Virginia, was arrested April 13 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jason Kyle Poe, 45, of the 700 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was served a criminal summons April 15 for a charge of failure to return rental property.
Ronchelle Shunta-McCoy Hinton, 48, of the 600 block of Terry St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 15 and charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Jamie Eugene Sanders, 36, of the 700 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden, was arrested April 18 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $250 cash bond was set.
Cheona Lee Garner, 45, of the 2800 block of Sand Pit Road, Stantonsburg, was arrested April 22 and charged with failure to appear in court as required in Dare County. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Sean Edward Mulford, 42, of the 900 block of Shillingtown Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 11 and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and resisting a public officer. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.
Paul Robert Pisacane, 44, of the 300 block of Cardinal Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 19 and charged with five counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of injuring/tampering with a vehicle, five counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and breaking or entering a trailer/aircraft. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Kevin Michale Ayers, 52, of the 100 block of Terrilynn Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 21 and charged with assault on a government official and resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Zahira Monae Mayfield, 26, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons April 25 for a charge of injury to real property.
Elizabeth Michele Perkins, 41, of the 1700 block of Uncle Buddy Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 25 and charged with two counts driving while license revoked, driving with expired registration, speeding, reckless driving to endanger and failure to secure a passenger younger than 16. She was also served a true bill of indictment for felony possession of schedule II of a controlled substance. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $65,500 secured bond.
Maurice Jerome Bowser, 34, of the 100 block of Queen St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 26 and charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony larceny, 12 counts of failure to appear in court, two counts possession of stolen goods, four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, one count of being a habitual felon, fleeing to elude arrest, driving while license revoked and reckless driving to endanger. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $455,000 secured bond.
Travis Scott Fentzlaff, 32, of the 1700 block of Aydlett Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked, driving with an expired registration, driving with an improper vehicle inspection, and speeding. He was released after paying a $250 cash bond.
Tanisha Celett Spruill, 33, of the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road 3, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 27 and charged with communicating threats and civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. He was released after posting a $305.36 cash bond.
Benjamin Thomas Emmett, 39, of the 1800 block of Providence Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 28 and charged with civil contempt of court in Pitt County. He was released after paying a $522 cash bond.
Timothy Kevin Brown Jr., 44, of the 1100 block of Folley Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 28 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. He was released after posting a $250 cash bond.
Brian James Pearce, 31, of the 2500 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 3 and served with a grand jury indictment for second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $400,000 secured bond.
Quallik Nashawn Farrow, 21, of the 250 block of Hurdletown Road, Hertford, was arrested May 4 and charged with selling or delivering schedule VI of a controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle for the possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Priscilla Samantha Guendoo, 35, of the 1200 block of Glendale Ave., 6, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 5 and charged with neglecting/exploiting a disabled or elderly person, simple assault and exploitation of an elder or disabled adult. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Curtis Roland Thomas, 51, of the 2500 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons May 4 for a charge of simple assault and second-degree trespassing.
Lonnie Neverne Butler III, 38, of the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 8 and charged with assault on a female and simple assault. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Caitlin Sierra Jensen, 27, of the 900 block of Parsonage St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
Currituck Sheriff
Jessica Ann Aiken, 21, of the 6000 block of Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, was arrested April 9 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Raymond Edward Allen III, 58, of the 8100 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested April 10 and charged with resisting a public officer, communicating threats, misuse of the 911 phone system and ethnic intimidation. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Anthony Cordell Curtis, 40, of the 50 block of Robbin Lane, Vandermere, was arrested April 10 and charged with driving while impaired, driving with an open container of alcohol after consuming, speeding, failure to maintain lane control and failure to wear a seat belt. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Travis James Worthington, 38, of the 200 block of Colonial Beach Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested April 13 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Jordan Scott Griffis, 29, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested April 13 and served with a Dare County warrant for arrest for misdemeanor larceny. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Marroquin Romero Armando, 28, of the 50 block of Sir Franice Grake Drive, Manteo, was arrested April 13 and charged with driving while impaired.
Robbie Ward Ange Jr., 64, of the 200 block of Neals Creek Road, Poplar Branch, was charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Michael Anthony Widen, 43, of the 3500 block of Sale Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested April 13 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.