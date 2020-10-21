Three biology graduate students at Elizabeth City State University are finding that if there's anything better than learning about lifesaving health practices, it's actually doing your part to help save lives.
Students Joseph Hedley, Chelsey Aurelus and Kayla Johnston are participating in a new COVID-19 testing and contract tracing project spearheaded by ECSU. The project is funded through a $1 million grant from the North Carolina Policy Collaboratory at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
The project's first testing session was held Monday afternoon in the parking lot at Faith and Victory Christian Center on Horseshoe Road in Pasquotank County. Sixteen people received a free COVID test at the drive-thru event.
Different from other COVID-19 testing events held in the area, Monday’s required the patient to self-administer the test.
Providing patients with thorough test instructions was Anthony Emekalam, chairman of ECSU’s Department of Health and Human Studies. Dressed in a gown, surgical gloves, a face mask and face shield, Emekalam stood on the opposite side of a table placed between him and residents’ vehicles. He used his hands to demonstrate technique, while explaining the step by step procedures for administering the test.
One person self-administering the test was Cindy Spencer, who said she’d never been tested for COVID-19 until Monday.
When the test is performed by a nurse it takes about 45 seconds to complete. To perform the test a nurse inserts a thin swab up into the patient’s nasal cavity and swirls it around to collect the sample. The same steps are taken for the other nasal cavity.
Spencer said she received good instructions that made performing the test on herself easier.
“I wanted to get tested to make sure I don’t have it,” she said, explaining her reason for registering for Monday's event. She lives with her 85-year-old father and wants to avoid potentially spreading the respiratory virus to him, she said.
To take advantage of the testing, residents were asked to register online before Monday.
“You have to be scheduled online and show up with the personal code from your registration,” said Emekalam, who also is the project’s community outreach coordinator. “This will protect the identity of the individuals being tested.”
Not everyone who showed up had registered ahead of the event but still received a test.
ECSU will perform preliminary diagnostic testing of the samples using advanced, real-time PCR machines. PCR stands for polymerase chain reaction. This technology provides a faster response for receiving test results.
While Emekalam, head of ECSU's Department of Health and Human Studies, collected the test samples Monday, the three graduate students — Hedley, Aurelus and Johnston — will actually test them.
Johnston said she's thrilled to be able to help people in such an important way even before she is finished with her studies.
"I'm really excited for what we are going to do," she said Wednesday.
Rawat said the type of diagnostic test being done can provide results for about a dozen people within roughly two hours. An official at Monday's testing site was overheard telling a test-taker that their results would likely be available in 24 hours.
While the results can come back quickly, the PCR testing shouldn't be confused with so-called "rapid testing" because this test is much more accurate.
"What we are doing is a diagnostic test," Rawat said.
Hedley said that while COVID-19 is new, the principles underlying the lab tests for the virus are "tried and true." He said that in his graduate research he has been doing similar types of testing for more than six months.
A lot is still being learned about the virus, and as that happens lab protocols continue to be updated and improved, he said.
"It has been an evolving process," Hedley said.
Aurelus said she, too, is glad to be helping people. She said she plans to earn a Ph.D in epidemiology and this COVID testing project is helping her learn about confidentiality and other real-world issues related to public health crises.
"This is a great opportunity," Aurelus said.
Johnston said the real-world learning is a great experience.
"I absolutely have learned so much just in what it requires to set up a lab," Johnston said.
Rawat said the lab was set up "from scratch" and the graduate students were involved in every aspect of it. He noted that the equipment will remain at ECSU after the project is over.
"This is our equipment," Rawat said.
ECSU also is currently looking at obtaining more of the machines to be able to do even more testing, he said.
Hedley said there does seem to be strong evidence that dangerous novel viruses are appearing more frequently. Rising global temperatures and other changes in the environment seem to be contributing to that, he said.
The ECSU lab has all the fundamentals needed for diagnostic testing and the same governing principles will apply to testing for any new virus that might show up in the future, Hedley said.
Rawat also noted that the testing capability is not limited to COVID-19 but will help build the capacity for any diagnostic testing for viruses that might be needed in the region.
The technology that is being used in this lab is no different from what would be found in a large-scale laboratory in the medical testing industry, according to Rawat.
'These three students are getting realistic educational opportunities on this technology," Rawat said. "They are learning that technology right here."
Rawat said Hedley received training in how to apply the COVID-19 lab protocols. The training was provided by the manufacturer of the equipment.
Students also will be helping work out the logistics of testing as the project expands its reach into more counties, Rawat said.
"They are actually learning how a project works in the real world," Rawat said. "We call that 'experiential learning.'"
Hedley noted that health experts are predicting a severe flu season this year.
"The thing I'm really happy or excited about is that we are up and running in time for flu season," Hedley said.
Northeastern North Carolina also is a medically under-served area, Hedley said.
Rawat said that as the project expands the university will also use a van to create a mobile clinic. That will improve outreach into rural areas, he said.
Between now and Dec. 30 community testing sessions will be held throughout ECSU's 21-county service area, according to Rawat.
"The goal is to have one event in every county," Rawat said, adding that there will be multiple testing events in Pasquotank County.
The higher the number of people who can be tested, the better the region will be able to mitigate the spread of the virus, Rawat said.
A testing program designed specifically for first responders will be rolled out very soon, he said.