CURRITUCK — Will Crodick, who just won election to a seat on the Currituck Board of Education on Tuesday, has died, county officials confirmed Saturday.
Crodick, 53, died of an apparent heart attack on Friday, officials said.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River, and Pamlico Sound. * WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
CURRITUCK — Will Crodick, who just won election to a seat on the Currituck Board of Education on Tuesday, has died, county officials confirmed Saturday.
Crodick, 53, died of an apparent heart attack on Friday, officials said.
Crodick was easily elected to an at-large seat on the Board of Education Tuesday, collecting 42% of the vote in a four-person race. He previously served on the board from 2016-20.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Payment called Crodick’s passing a “shock.” He said County Manager Ike McRee sent commissioners an email informing them of Crodick’s death.
“I know (Crodick) was very excited when he won,” Payment said. “(Crodick) worked very hard during the campaign and I had no doubt that he was going to pull it out. It’s a real shock.”
Commissioner Owen Etheridge said Crodick was dedicated in his goals for Currituck schools.
“(Crodick’s) goal was to do what was right for the children,” Etheridge said. “(Crodick) believed in his statements of students first. Will had a strong set of ideals of what he wanted to accomplish in getting back on the board and he was ready to hit the ground running.”
Crodick finished Tuesday's election with 4,222 votes, or 41.75%, of all votes cast to lead the four-candidate field. Fellow challenger Jason Banks finished second, collecting 2,202 votes or 21.78%. Incumbent school board member Will Dobney finished third with 2,000 votes, or 19.78%, and Alice Cohen Newbern finished fourth with 1,627 votes, or 16.09%. There were also 61 write-in votes.
Crodrick was the top vote-getter in six of the county’s 11 precincts, including in both West Moyock and East Moyock. He said in interview Wednesday following his victory that voters want the Currituck County Schools to move in a new direction.
“We have nine out of 10 schools that are not accredited,” Crodick said. “We are underperforming in proficiency in reading and mathematics. Currituck teachers are great but they have been ill equipped with the tools to do the job.”
In a Facebook post following Tuesday’s election, Crodick said he appreciated the support he received on election day
“I greatly appreciate all of you that came out to cast your vote for me, and especially those of you that took time out of your day to work the polls,” he wrote. “Throughout this campaign I was able to speak with so many of you to hear not only your concerns about our schools, but also many wonderful things about our students and teachers. I look forward to serving on the Board of Education to work for you. I feel confident that changes can be made for the betterment of Currituck County Schools. I remain committed to putting Students First.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.