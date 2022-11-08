Will Crodick

Crodick

 The Daily Advance

CURRITUCK — Former Currituck Board of Education member Will Crodick was leading incumbent Bill Dobney and two other candidates for an at-large seat after early one-stop and absentee returns Tuesday.

Crodick had 1,850 votes, or 39.65%, to Dobney’s 1,005 votes, or 21.54%. Jason Banks was next with 990 votes, or 21.22%, while Alice Cohen Newbern had 790 votes, or 16.93%.