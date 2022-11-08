...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
CURRITUCK — Former Currituck Board of Education member Will Crodick was leading incumbent Bill Dobney and two other candidates for an at-large seat after early one-stop and absentee returns Tuesday.
Crodick had 1,850 votes, or 39.65%, to Dobney’s 1,005 votes, or 21.54%. Jason Banks was next with 990 votes, or 21.22%, while Alice Cohen Newbern had 790 votes, or 16.93%.
In the Crawford Township Board of Education race, incumbent Janet Rose was leading county Commissioner Paul Beaumont 60.75% to 38.77%. Rose had 2,800 votes and Beaumont 1,787 votes after early returns.
Dana Parker led state Rep. Paul O’Neal for the Poplar Branch seat on the Board of Education 58.08% to 41.28% after early returns. Parker had 2,638 votes to O’Neal’s 1,875 votes.
O’Neal suspended his campaign shortly before being sworn in as a state lawmaker representing North Carolina’s 6th House District on Sept. 23. O’Neal, a Republican, was appointed to fill the unexpired term of former state Rep. Bobby Hanig who resigned to accept appointment as a state senator in the 1st Senate District. Hanig replaced former state Sen. Bob Steinburg, who resigned at the end of July.
Currituck voters also re-elected Commissioners Owen Etheridge and Mike Payment, Sheriff Matt Beickert and Clerk of Superior Court Ray Matusko, all of whom ran unopposed on Tuesday.
At-Large Republican county Commissioner Kevin McCord appeared to be cruising to re-election over Democratic challenger Claywood Wilson. McCord had 3,749 votes, or 70.94%, to Wilson’s 1,536 votes, or 29.06%, after early returns. McCord, a patrol Lt. with the Currituck Sheriff’s Office who has been with the department for a total of 20 years, was elected to the board in 2012 but resigned two years later after being appointed a court magistrate. Under state law, magistrates cannot serve as an elected official. McCord returned to the board after being elected in 2018.