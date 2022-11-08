...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
CURRITUCK — Former Currituck Board of Education member Will Crodick will be returning to the school board after defeating incumbent Bill Dobney in Tuesday's general election.
In other unofficial results from Tuesday, incumbent Republican Commissioner Kevin McCord soundly defeated Democratic challenger Claywood Wilson in the at-large race.
Incumbent Board of Education member Janet Rose was re-elected to a new term, defeating county commissioner Paul Beaumont in their Crawford Township race.
Dana Parker won the Poplar Branch seat on the school board, defeating state Rep. Paul O'Neal, who had announced prior to the election that he was suspending his campaign after being appointed to the North Carolina Legislature.
In the at-large school board race, Crodick finished with 4,222 votes, or 41.75% to lead the four-candidate field. Fellow challenger Jason Banks finished second, collecting 2,202 votes or 21.78%. Dobney finished third with 2,000 votes, or 19.78%, and Alice Cohen Newbern finished fourth with 1,627 votes, or 16.09%. There were also 61 write-in votes.
In the at-large race, McCord collected 8,719 votes, or 76.44%, to Wilson's 2,688, or 23.56%.
In the Crawford Township Board of Education race, Rose garnered 5,767 votes, or 57.09%, while Beaumont collected 4,282 votes, or 42.39%. There were also 52 write-in votes.
In the Poplar Branch race, Parker collected 5,679 votes, or 57.18%, to O'Neal's 4,193 votes, or 42.22%. There were also 59 write-in votes.
O’Neal suspended his campaign shortly before being sworn in as a state lawmaker representing North Carolina’s 6th House District on Sept. 23. O’Neal, a Republican, was appointed to fill the unexpired term of former state Rep. Bobby Hanig who resigned to accept appointment as a state senator in the 1st Senate District. Hanig replaced former state Sen. Bob Steinburg, who resigned at the end of July.
Currituck voters also re-elected Commissioners Owen Etheridge and Mike Payment, Sheriff Matt Beickert and Clerk of Superior Court Ray Matusko, all of whom ran unopposed on Tuesday.
Currituck also had the only contested soil and water conservation supervisor race in the area. William Powell and Harvey Roberts won the two supervisor seats on the ballot, collecting 5,466 and 4,157 votes, respectively. Robert Romm finished third with 3,464 votes.