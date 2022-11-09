Currituck candidates

State Sen. Bobby Haing, R-Currituck (left), Currituck Commissioner Paul Beaumont, who was seeking a school board seat, a campaign supporter of Board of Education candidate Dana Parker and school board candidate Will Crodick greet voters outside the Currituck Board of Elections during early voting.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

CURRITUCK — Former Currituck Board of Education member Will Crodick will be returning to the school board after defeating incumbent Bill Dobney in Tuesday's general election.

In other unofficial results from Tuesday, incumbent Republican Commissioner Kevin McCord soundly defeated Democratic challenger Claywood Wilson in the at-large race.