...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
State Sen. Bobby Haing, R-Currituck (left), Currituck Commissioner Paul Beaumont, who was seeking a school board seat, a campaign supporter of Board of Education candidate Dana Parker and school board candidate Will Crodick greet voters outside the Currituck Board of Elections during early voting.
CURRITUCK — Former Currituck Board of Education member Will Crodick will be returning to the school board after defeating incumbent Bill Dobney in Tuesday's general election.
In other unofficial results from Tuesday, incumbent Republican Commissioner Kevin McCord soundly defeated Democratic challenger Claywood Wilson in the at-large race.
Incumbent Board of Education member Janet Rose was re-elected to a new term, defeating county commissioner Paul Beaumont in their Crawford Township race.
Dana Parker won the Poplar Branch seat on the school board, defeating state Rep. Paul O'Neal, who had announced prior to the election that he was suspending his campaign after being appointed to the North Carolina Legislature.
In the at-large school board race, Crodick finished with 4,222 votes, or 41.75% to lead the four-candidate field. Fellow challenger Jason Banks finished second, collecting 2,202 votes or 21.78%. Dobney finished third with 2,000 votes, or 19.78%, and Alice Cohen Newbern finished fourth with 1,627 votes, or 16.09%. There were also 61 write-in votes.
Crodrick won the county’s largest precinct — Moyock Elementary — with 73.54 percent and said voters want the school district to move in a new direction.
“We have nine out of 10 schools that are not accredited,” Crodick said. “We are underperforming in proficiency in reading and mathematics. Currituck teachers are great but they have been ill equipped with the tools to do the job.”
In the Crawford Township Board of Education race, Rose garnered 5,767 votes, or 57.09%, while Beaumont collected 4,282 votes, or 42.39%. There were also 52 write-in votes.
Rose celebrated her victory by doing what she does every Wednesday morning during the school year, spending time with her first grade “reading buddy” at Moyock Elementary.
Rose has served on the board for six years and was a teacher for 32 years in the district.
“I feel like my record speaks for itself,” Rose said. “I have worked hard for the children of Currituck. I am very involved in the schools. I am not just the one meeting a month school board member.”
In the Poplar Branch race, Parker collected 5,679 votes, or 57.18%, to O'Neal's 4,193 votes, or 42.22%. There were also 59 write-in votes.
O’Neal suspended his campaign shortly before being sworn in as a state lawmaker representing North Carolina’s 6th House District on Sept. 23.
O’Neal, a Republican, was appointed to fill the unexpired term of former state Rep. Bobby Hanig who resigned to accept appointment as a state senator in the 1st Senate District. Hanig replaced former state Sen. Bob Steinburg, who resigned at the end of July.
In the at-large race, McCord collected 8,719 votes, or 76.44%, to Wilson's 2,688, or 23.56%.
Currituck voters also re-elected Commissioners Owen Etheridge and Mike Payment, Sheriff Matt Beickert and Clerk of Superior Court Ray Matusko, all of whom ran unopposed on Tuesday.
Currituck also had the only contested soil and water conservation supervisor race in the area. William Powell and Harvey Roberts won the two supervisor seats on the ballot, collecting 5,466 and 4,157 votes, respectively. Robert Romm finished third with 3,464 votes.