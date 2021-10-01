First Friday ArtWalk will be chockful of activities tonight, with everything from a domestic violence vigil and the opening of a new museum exhibit to live music and a Boutique Crawl on tap.
More than 20 venues are participating in this month’s downtown showcase of local artists and their work. Activities get underway at 4 p.m. and continue through 7 p.m.
Two events are coinciding with this month’s ArtWalk. One is the annual meeting of the Friends of Museum of the Albemarle at the museum starting at 5:30 p.m. That will be followed by the opening of the museum’s new exhibit on the unsolved murder of Nell Cropsey: “120 Years of Mystery — 120 Years of Mystery.” The Out ‘n’ the Cold band will also perform during the event.
Also starting at 5:30 p.m. is the “Peace on the Pasquotank” event at Mariners’ Wharf Park. The event, which is being sponsored by Albemarle Hopeline to raise awareness about domestic violence and honor its victims, will feature attendees tossing flowers into the Pasquotank River as a sign of healing.
For the second straight ArtWalk, Willow Tree Medicine will be offering oracle and tarot readings by Terra Fox and Rebecca Soule in the WaterWorks Building at 400 S. Water Street. Tara Morrison of East Coast Skin Co. will also be on hand with her skin care products.
Lazzy Frog at 603 E. Fearing Street will host Shae Scott of SAS Designs, who will be showcasing her custom home signs and custom gifts.
On Water Street, Page After Page Bookstore will host a book-signing for author Brandy Ange who will be signing copies of her book, “Penance!” Jessica Fightmaster also will be selling her bows and jewelry for kids.
At Zaribel’s, at 113 N. Water Street, Camden High School’s International Club and Spanish Honor Society will host a “cultural booth” featuring a cultural activity for kids in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
The Lula Gals, a new business at 201 N. Water Street, will celebrate its grand opening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Lula Gals will also host Bee’s Southern Creations and her handmade earrings, necklaces and bracelets.
Over on Poindexter Street, Paul Carter will be performing banjo music at Glass Music. Also on Poindexter, Leponic Studios LLC will be outside the former Carolina Theater at 115 N. Poindexter promoting its soon-to-be released independent film “Halloween Revelation.”
Shelia Schultheiss will be providing face painting at The SweetEasy Bakery at 112 N. Poindexter. Next door at Big Boss Burrito, Joanii Fluette of the Weeksville Mermaid Collective will be showcasing her ink art, acrylic pours and jewelry, and Annie of Sultry Scent Co. will showcase her candles, handmade soap, wax melts and sprays. Upstairs at 104 S. Poindexter, Bijoux Vibes will be featuring the photos of Bailey Krivanec Photography.
On Colonial Avenue, Ernest Banks at Crank’s Shoe Repair will feature his handmade lamps and T-shirts, and showcase the artworks of William Hoffman. Down the street at 105 E. Colonial, SeaPupCo will showcase its gear for both pets and their owners.
On Main Street, Sanctuary Design Company will host musician Chris Whitehurst. Jonas Heard, meanwhile, will be performing at Jade Whale Co., which will also be holding its grand opening at 605 E. Main.
In Stitches Embroidery & Gifts will mark its 9th anniversary by hosting The Atypical Artist and HoneyBee Artisan Goods at 513 Main. Also on Main, Lindsay Doughty will again be showcasing her handmade ceramics, soaps and bath bombs outside Elizabeth City Pizza Company, in the Virginia Dare Arcade. Water’s Edge Boutique, which is also in the arcade, will host live music by Dylan Higgins and Electric Garden, who will be showcasing its cold-pressed juices.
Over at Arts of the Albemarle’s The Center, Margi Wynn will be the featured artist for October. After ArtWalk at 7 p.m., AoA will also host its first screening of the 10 short films selected for this year’s Manhattan Shorts Film Festival. Tickets are $20.
Three downtown businesses — Cozy Carolina Boutique, Bijoux Vibes and Lazzy Frog — are also hosting the first day of their two-day Crawl into Fall Boutique Crawl.