How the U.S. changed during the 20th century from a majority rural nation to an overwhelmingly majority urban one, and how those changes affected rural communities, is the subject of a major exhibit that opens at Museum of the Albemarle later this month.

"Crossroads: Change in Rural America," an exhibit compiled by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and part of the Smithsonian's Museum on Main Street program, opens at the Elizabeth City museum Jan. 25 and will remain on display through March 8.