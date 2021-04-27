A crowd of approximately 50 protesters violated Elizabeth City's curfew Tuesday night for several hours before finally dispersing just before 11 p.m., posts on the Elizabeth City Police Department's Facebook page indicate.
The department said about 8:30 p.m. that a crowd had congregated at the intersection of Elizabeth and Water streets at the foot of the Elizabeth City Bridge. The assembly was in violation of the city's curfew imposed Tuesday that prohibited persons from being in public streets or public property after 8 p.m.
The department said about 9 p.m. that it was in a "soft posture," giving the 50 or so protesters 15 minutes to disperse. A subsequent post noted that police officers had issued a "final warning" to the approximately 30 people still occupying the intersection, noting "arrests will be made at this time."
A post just prior to 11 a.m. noted the crowd had dispersed at the Elizabeth-Water intersection and both streets were back open.
It was not immediately clear if police made any arrests.
City and Pasquotank County officials both imposed curfews Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of growing unrest over the April 21 shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies. Protesters have taken to city streets in the days since Brown's death, demanding release of deputy body camera footage of Brown's shooting death and accountability for those responsible for it.
On Monday, several of Brown's family members and one of their attorneys watched a county-provided 20-second video clip from one officer's body camera. They said the footage showed deputies shot Brown in his car as he tried to drive away from him.
The nightly curfew is set to end at 6 a.m. Wednesday.