Approximately 700 people are attending Vice President Mike Pence's visit at Elizabeth City Regional Airport today.
Pence was scheduled to arrive for a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" at the airport at 1:30 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., spoke prior to Pence's arrival. He praised Pence, describing him as a "rock star" of the Republican Party. He also praised new U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. He said President Donald Trump has some "barnacles" but the U.S. presidential race is not a personality contest.
Mike Whatley, chairman of the N.C. Republican Party, also addressed the crowd. He said President Trump had kept his promise to appoint conservative judges to the federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.
"Promises made promises kept," he said, repeating a line many Republicans have used about one of the successes of the Trump presidency.
Whatley also took aim at Democratic N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, who is seeking re-election against Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest. Whatley said if any governor needs to be "knocked off," it's Cooper.