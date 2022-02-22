CURRITUCK — An attorney representing almost a dozen residents of the Swan Beach area in Carova asked county commissioners Monday to reduce the hours wild horse tour operators can operate on the 4x4 area of the beach.
Rocky Mount attorney Nick Ellis submitted a proposal that would limit tour operators to offering tours only between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. The proposal also would restrict tour vehicles to the west side of the beach dune line.
The county’s current ordinance allows tour operators to operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the beach and on the sand roads in Carova.
Ellis also requested that the county require any person driving an outdoor tour vehicle complete a training course offered by the Corolla Wild Horse Fund. Ellis said the WHF would offer the training, either in person or remotely, free of charge.
Ellis’ proposal would also require that if a tour vehicle or person is approached by a horse within 50 feet that the person or vehicle would have to move at least 50 feet away.
As part of their presentation, Ellis and the Swan Beach residents showed pictures of numerous tour vehicles on roads in the area at the same time, some at times stopping close to the wild horses.
“You saw one picture where there was one little poor horse and seven tour vehicles,” said Swan Beach resident Cindy Midkiff. “The biggest problem is the sheer volume” of tour vehicles.
Other photographs showed tour vehicles driving through flooded roads.
One video presented by the group showed people on a horse tour “jeering” at a resident who was videotaping them. The tour vehicle is seen pulling forward, backing up and then pulling forward again in front of the resident’s home.
“That is the tour operator yelling for the passengers to hoot and holler at the resident,” Midkiff told commissioners while describing the video.
In a letter to County Manager Ike McRee last year, Ellis said an increase in horse tours and vehicle traffic on the beach has the horses spending more time west of the dune line.
“What we are really here to talk about is to make sure this board has an appreciation for the volume of wild horse tour traffic on the north area beaches and the impact that it has on residents, the renters and particularly the horses,” Ellis said Monday. “The volume has created a nuisance as far as the impact that it has on the residents.’’
The group told commissioners that this past August there were 107 daily wild horse tours by different operators in area. They said at times several tour vehicles will surround the horses.
“It is sometimes six passes on the same group of horses,” Midkiff said. “You multiply that and then you are looking at 300, 400 passes a day. That not only affects the horses but the residents that live there, the roads that we have to drive in and out (on).’’
Midkiff said residents are just looking for a “fair balance.”
“We are not wanting to put anyone out of business,” she said.
“We don’t think it is going to infringe on the tour operations as far as their ability to conduct these tours,” Ellis added.
Ellis also said the volume of horse tour traffic is also damaging to the sand roads in the area.
Commissioner Selina Jarvis asked Midkiff if some companies more than others are operating improperly.
“I really don’t see one out doing the other in bad behavior,” Midkiff said.
Chairman Mike Payment said the board would discuss the group’s proposal, possibly scheduling another work session on the issue.
“This gives us some information,” Payment said.
Ellis said Tuesday his clients will look at alternatives if the county does not make changes to the wild horse tour ordinance. Ellis added that he “did not know at this time” if the group will pursue legal action.
“Ideally, we want the board of commissioners to recognize the concerns my clients have been raising and enact what we think are commonsense amendments,” Ellis said. “Anything that is done is going to be beneficial to the horses.”