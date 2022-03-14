The winners of several Elizabeth City municipal races on the May 17 ballot may not be determined on election night, including what is expected to be a hotly contested three-way race for mayor.
First Ward Councilor Jeannie Young, former Fourth Ward Councilor Kirk Rivers and Christina Williams are all running for mayor. Pasquotank County Elections Director Emma Tate said Monday that state law for non-partisan municipal elections will require the winner in the mayor’s race to get 50 percent plus one vote to avoid a runoff.
Tate said the statute states that “when more than one person is seeking election to a single office the majority shall be ascertained by dividing the total votes cast for all candidates by two.” The law goes on to say that “any excess of the sum so ascertained shall be a majority and the candidate who obtains a majority shall be declared elected.”
That would mean if 1,000 votes are cast in the mayor’s race, one of the candidates would have to get at least 501 votes to avoid a runoff.
“That is how I read it,” Tate said.
The math is a bit more complicated for three of the four ward races for City Council but it boils down to two candidates having to get 25 percent of the vote plus one to avoid a runoff.
Five candidates have filed for two seats from the Third Ward while six are vying for two seats from the Fourth Ward in the May 17 election. Four candidates are running for two seats in the Second Ward.
Tate said state statute reads “when more persons are seeking election to two or more offices (constituting a group) than there are offices to be filled the majority would be ascertained by dividing the total vote cast for all candidates by the number of offices to be filled and by dividing the result by two. Any excess of the sum so ascertained shall be a majority. The candidates who obtain a majority would be elected.”
That would mean if 1,000 votes were cast in the Third Ward race, the top two finishers would have to get 25 percent plus one, or at least 251 votes each, to avoid a runoff with the third-place finisher.
Four candidates — incumbent Chris Ruffieux and challengers Rose Whitehurst, Jon Nettesheim and Javis Gibbs — are running for the two Second Ward seats. One Second Ward seat is currently vacant.
Incumbents Michael Brooks and Kem Spence are running for re-election in the Third Ward and are being challenged by Charles Hill, Katherine Felton and Evelyn Strader.
Fourth Ward incumbent Johnnie Walton is being challenged by first-time candidates Donald Spencer, Bennie Murphy, Roger Jones, Barbara Ann Baxter and Sandra White. Incumbent Darius Horton is not seeking re-election.
Former Mayor Joe Peel and Johnson Biggs are the only two candidates for the two First Ward seats.
The city’s municipal election for eight City Council seats — two from each of the city’s four wards — and mayor were originally scheduled for last October. However, the non-partisan election was pushed back to March, what was then the scheduled primary date because of a delay in the 2020 Census data needed to redistrict the city’s four wards.
The primary date was later moved to May 17 after legal challenges to the state’s General Assembly districts and the 14 U.S. Congressional districts were filed.
Voters will also cast ballots on May 17 in the Republican and Democratic primaries for partisan county, judicial, state and federal offices.
There will also be party primaries for two Pasquotank Board of Commissioners seats on the May 17 ballot.
Republican incumbent Barry Overman is being challenged by Carl Witten and Wayne Parker for one of two at-large seats on the November ballot. Southern Inside Commissioner Cecil Perry is being challenged by Linwood Gallop in the Democratic primary.
One-stop voting in Pasquotank begins on April 28 and ends on May 14. One -stop voting will be held at the board of elections office at 1409 Parkview Drive.
Weekday voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be one-stop voting on Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will also be one-stop voting on Sunday, May 8, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Absentee voting by mail begins on March 28 with May 10 being the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail. All absentee by mail ballots must be returned by 5 p.m. on May 17.