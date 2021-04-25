The civil rights attorney who represented George Floyd's family after his murder by then Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is joining the legal team representing the family of Andrew Brown Jr., the Elizabeth City man shot to death by a Pasquotank County deputy sheriff last week.
Ben Crump, who represented Floyd's family in its civil case against the city of Minneapolis that led to a record $27 million settlement and during the criminal trial that led to Chauvin's conviction of murder and manslaughter charges, will be joining the Browns' legal team currently led by Harry Daniels, a civil rights attorney based in Atlanta. Daniels said he represents Brown's five minor children.
Bakari Sellars, a former South Carolina legislator and an attorney who is a frequent commentator on politics for CNN, also plans to join Daniels in representing the Brown family.
Daniels mentioned Sellars' plans to join the Browns' legal team during a Saturday news conference at Mt. Lebanon A.M.E. Church attended by the Rev. William Barber, president of Repairs of the Breach and former president of the N.C. Conference of the NAACP. He later indicated in a Saturday evening tweet that Crump also plans to help represent the Brown family.
"Justice for the family of #AndrewBrownjr is an arrest, prosecution, conviction and punishment of those who unjustifiably took Andrew from them," Daniels tweeted. "The legal team #Bakari_Sellars @AttorneyCrump will seek and secure justice for this family!"
Sellars also announced his plans to join Daniels in helping represent the Brown family in a tweet on Saturday.
"The family of #AndrewBrownJr is thankful for those lifting their voices for full transparency, justice and accountability," Sellars tweeted. "@HarryMDJr @AttorneyCrump, the family, and I will have more to say Monday at a midday presser. Please pray for his (Brown's) children who will now grow without a dad."
USA TODAY first reported Crump's plan to help represent the Brown family in a story on Saturday.
"This family and the Elizabeth City community deserve answers now," the newspaper quoted Crump as saying in a press release. "While there may be a light at the end of the tunnel with one pandemic, another one continues to rage within the borders of our country — police excessive force against marginalized minorities.
Crump also told USA TODAY he planned to travel to North Carolina today to work on getting body camera footage from the deputies involved in Brown's fatal shooting released.
"We’re going to get this video released," Crump told the newspaper. "We’re going to demand it not only in the court of law but also in the court of public opinion. The public pays all this money for body camera video for the single purpose of transparency."
Crump has represented the families of victims in other high-profile cases involving the fatal shooting of Black men. Before representing Floyd's family, Crump also represented the family of Trayvon Martin, the 17-year-old Sanford, Florida, teenager shot and killed by George Zimmerman in 2012. Zimmerman claimed self-defense and was eventually acquitted at trial.
Crump also announced earlier this month he will represent the family of Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis, on April 11.